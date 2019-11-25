Chris Janson's 'Done' Most Added at Country Radio This Week

Platinum-selling artist and multi-instrumentalist entertainer Chris Janson's new single "Done," a song that MusicRow hails as "True Country Excellence," is the most-added single at country radio this week with 48 first week adds. The track is the second single from Janson's highly anticipated new album Real Friends, available now.

A self-proclaimed family man with a gift for writing hit tunes, Janson reflects, "'Done' is a true story. The first time I saw Kelly, I said, 'Done. I'm going to marry that girl.' This is my favorite song I've ever written." Check out the music video below.

Music critics are reacting with enthusiasm to "Done": "Rich and full of depth, it stands among Janson's best recorded vocals yet." (Rolling Stone) "The stately tempo, his expressive vocal, the rolling similes lyric, the swirling production and the emotional heft of this love song are all in their perfect places. This is a smash. (MusicRow)

Janson will be spending the holiday season taking part in several major national television performances. First up, he will honor world renowned entertainer Dolly Parton by appearing in NBC's Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry to air on November 26th. On November 28th, Janson will perform his wildly successful No. 1 hit "Good Vibes" in NYC at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and he will appear on CMA Country Christmas, which will air Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 9/8c on ABC.

Chris is the latest musical artist to be added to the festivities when NASCAR makes its inaugural visit to Music City next month for Champion's Week, as the multi-instrumental sparkplug will perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards. The NASCAR Awards will air on Dec. 5th on NBCSN - NBC's sports network.

Watch the music video for "Done" here:





