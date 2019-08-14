Chris Janson To Perform At Ryman Auditorium

In February 2018, Chris Janson took the stage at his first-ever, sold-out headlining Ryman Auditorium show, where he was invited by superstar Keith Urban to fulfill a lifelong dream and become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Just a year and a half later, on September 25, the Platinum-selling, award-winning, established Opry member Janson will return for a second headlining concert at the historic venue that this week has officially sold out.

The Ryman date serves as a fitting kick-off to the Warner Music Nashville recording artist's third album Real Friends, due October 18. Janson introduced Real Friendsto the world earlier this year with his current single, "Good Vibes". Co-written by Janson, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, the song has already racked up more than 30 million streams.

In addition to "Good Vibes" and "Say About Me," the decorated songwriter has offered fans an early taste of the album with "Waitin' On 5". Janson will continue performing his newest tunes live into the fall on his own headlining dates across the nation and as direct support on Chris Young's "Raised On Country Tour." This week he will hit amphitheaters and arenas in Albuquerque, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Who is Chris Janson? He's a "live legacy in the making" (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats, including two No. 1 singles. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and declared one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI. Now its onto new music for Janson: "Good Vibes," the flagship single from his forthcoming album Real Friends, due October 18, has entered the Top 20 at country radio. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw ("Truck Yeah," "How I'll Always Be"), LOCASH ("I Love This Life") and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. ("God Fearin' Man," "Those Days Are Gone").

Photo Credit: Zachary Sinclair





