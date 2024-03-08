Chris Janson Releases New Single 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Janson is known for leaving it all on the stage during his high-energy performances and he is bringing that same charismatic swagger to his latest anthemic release, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" (via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment/Harpeth 60 Records) out now along with an accompanying lyric video.

Written by Janson, Tyler Hubbard, RaeLynn, Blake Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram (produced by Julian Raymond), the highly anticipated track will be impacting Country radio on March 11th.

“There is no better way to describe me on a daily basis. This song is 100% authentic, every word. It's fun, it's rowdy and it's the truth. Roll your window down and crank it up!”

-Chris Janson

Fans can catch Janson out on the road throughout the year with his own headlining tour dates and as he joins fellow Country star Cody Johnson for select dates. Janson will also be hitting the stage with his friend and CMT Crossroad's partner, Bret Michaels, for his upcoming Pardi-Gras 2024 kicking off on July 12th.

Please visit ChrisJanson.com for additional tour dates and tickets.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can't Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International's prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I'd Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I'll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let's Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin' Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson's songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation's biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade.

Janson's Big Machine Label Group debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts and his latest single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” is the first release on the recently re-named Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint.

Photo Credit: Kelly Janson