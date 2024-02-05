Chris Janson Lands His Fifth Career #1 At Country Radio With Hit Song 'All I Need Is You'

ACM Award winner, Chris Janson, has taken the #1 spot at Country radio this week with his sentimental hit, "All I Need Is You."

The song, which marks his fifth #1 single, is the lead track off of Janson's most recent album The Outlaw Side of Me and is his debut single with Big Machine Label Group and Harpeth 60 Records - Janson's imprint.

The music video for the song also recently took the #1 spot on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. Janson even got a shoutout from his friend and global superstar, The Rock, for his #1 achievement.

"All I Need Is You" Official Music Video

Written by Janson, Ashley Gorley, Brad Clawson and Mitch Oglesby, the song's inspiration came the way most great ones do - in a simple moment. Janson, while sitting on his back porch, looked up and saw his wife, Kelly, through the window and was struck with the realization that everything he needs in life is what is right in front of him. 

Country Radio Friends - It's hard to put into words my gratitude! Thank you all sincerely for this #1 song. This has been a great journey to get here, and we didn't take one second of it for granted. All I ever wanted to be was on the radio and hear my songs. I thank you, ALL, once again, for making my dreams come true.  

Love and appreciate all of you, 

Sincerely,
Chris

Fans can see Janson performing during the upcoming CBS Special - Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, airing on February 21st on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Currently, Janson is in full swing with his 2024 headlining tour dates as the captivating performer will be on the road throughout the year with new music coming soon.

For more information on Chris Janson, including upcoming tour dates, visit chrisjanson.com.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

“Live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone) Chris Janson is a multi-Platinum recording artist, celebrated entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. The ACM Award- winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats.

Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” (ACM Winner - Video of the Year) and his chart-topping, 4x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI's “Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times.

“Buy Me A Boat” was also recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts. Now, Janson is entering a new chapter with his fifth studio album THE OUTLAW SIDE OF ME, which was released in summer of 2023. Working alongside Oscar-nominated and GRAMMY-winning producer Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Cheap Trick, Insane Clown Posse), Janson's new album, The Outlaw Side of Me, is a full-spectrum look at one of country music's most electrifying stars.

From the outlaw, to the rowdy rocker, the romantic, and the full-throttle performer, this record is Chris Janson from top to bottom. The lead single from the new record, “All I Need Is You,” recently took the #1 spot at Country radio - making this his fifth #1 career single. 

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney



