Chris Bullinger Releases 'Up On Blocks'

“Up On Blocks” is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms.

By:
With the release of his new single, “Up On Blocks,” champion of the underdog Chris Bullinger has launched the next chapter of his career. The song is inspired by the struggles of a man who has been dealt a difficult hand but continues to persevere. “This story ends about the way it begins with a slightly different attitude, which—like in life—makes all the difference,” Bullinger said.

Bullinger's new single, produced by Josh Halper and Harrison Luna and engineered and mixed by Drew Carroll, showcases his skillful and reflective songwriting, taking listeners on a path of self-exploration and growth. “Up On Blocks” represents the start of the second chapter of Bullinger albums captured at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, Tennessee.

It’s the first single since the release of True Rendition, an album praised by Americana Highway and Relix for being an auditory masterpiece that unfurls like a tapestry, woven with a diverse array of emotions and themes, with each thread adding its unique hue and texture to the musical fabric. 

Listening to True Rendition feels somewhat similar to peering through a kaleidoscope, where each turn brings a new and stunning display of color and depth. Each track helps create a vibrant mosaic of feelings that shift with every listen. At times, the songs seem like anthems that celebrate freedom and unbridled exuberance, while at other times, they reverberate with the unfiltered, unpolished emotions of yearning and unwavering determination.

Bullinger has always been one to see the beauty and pain in existence. He believes the songwriting process comprises three key components: observation, empathy, and rhythm. Accordingly, he is an astute observer of the human condition, often focusing on one pivotal instant, empathizing with it, and then expanding that moment through rhythm. His outlook on life is evident in "Up On Blocks," as seen in the songwriting.



