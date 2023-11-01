Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' On New Single

The aptly titled “Something's Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo's storied musical career. Not only is this single his first release with KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.

The joyful swell of strings that opens “Something's Gonna Happen” signals a slight shift in the Connecticut-based musician's approach. Describing the song as a “dance record,” Berardo says that he drew inspiration from “the way those beautiful, almost R&B-ish pop records would make me feel when I was a kid.”

In conceiving “Something's Gonna Happen,” Berardo and his producer, longtime Reckless Kelly guitarist David Abeyta, followed one rule – no preconceptions. The two let the music dictate the song's direction. The result is a big, expansive sound that incorporates a fiery electric guitar, a soulful organ, background singers, and (on the extended version) a gloriously long fade-out that Berardo particularly loves. “We were like, ‘we may break Americana' but let's just do what we want to do,” Abeyta elaborates. “And it turned out to be, I think, a beautiful sounding track.”

Berardo's heartfelt, compelling music and dynamic live performances have earned him fans

around the globe, and his albums - American Dust, Pure Faith, and Ignoring All The Warning Signs – have garnered much critical praise.

Goldmine recently declared that Berardo not only is “one of rock's ‘good guys,' but also proves himself to be one of rock's greatest performers.” His collaboration with Abeyta began a few years back, resulting in a string of impactful singles (“Somewhere Blue,” the Christmas tune “This Year,” and covers of Badfinger's “Baby Blue” and the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”).

“Something's Gonna Happen” was recorded remotely at the two musicians' studios. The Austin-based Abeyta shipped the necessary equipment to Berardo in Connecticut. The two had become very close friends quickly, making a delightful, extremely smooth recording experience that revolves around “good drama.” “We had a lot of the same sensibilities,” Berardo reveals. “He knows how to keep me a little in check, and I'm able to occasionally remind him not to be afraid of glamor.”

Chris Berardo is thrilled with the opportunity to partner with the folks at KZZ Music. “I've been around the track enough times to know that opportunities with people who care about the music first do not come along every day,” he explains.

“I am ecstatic to become part of their great roster of fantastic artists, many of whom I've loved so much over the years. I look forward to jumping in with everyone there and spreading joy!” Kirk Pasich, founder of KZZ Music and Blue Élan Records, is equally enthusiastic about his label's new signee. "Chris Berardo had been on my radar for a while. I love his writing, his singing, and his passion. He's a perfect fit for us, and I love that he's becoming part of our label family."

About Chris Berardo:

Known for his natural showmanship and skilled performances fronting his six-piece band (The Des Berardos) as well as his three-piece acoustic shows (The Trip), Berardo's compositions continue to channel the AM radio, Southern rock, and country influences of his youth in Westchester County, NY – the likes of which include Neil Young, The Eagles, the Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker, Poco, and The Doobie Brothers. Honing his craft alongside the legendary tunesmith Bob Crewe of The Four Seasons and on a thousand beer-stained stages in rock clubs and theaters, the consummate showman Berardo continues offering refreshingly unfiltered timeless recordings and performances.

Photo credit: Todd V. Wolfson