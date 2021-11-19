Chloe Moriondo Shares 'Dizzy (feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman)'

Chloe Moriondo has debuted new single "Dizzy (feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman)." The infectious track arrives alongside an official lyric video directed and illustrated by Eliza Williams aka @doolittleillustrations and animated by Knifeson Yu. The video is streaming now on Chloe's official YouTube channel and "Dizzy" is available on all streaming platforms via Public Consumption Recording Co/Fueled By Ramen.

The trio commented on the collaboration, with Moriondo sharing, "Alfie and Thomas are such SWEET LITTLE BRITISH BOYS, I am very blessed to have them on this silly lil tune!! It was really fun workshopping lyrics for it over Zoom and putting random s in the shared note we used :P"

Thomas Headon added, "It's been super exciting to be on 'Dizzy' with Chloe and Alfie, they're great friends of mine already so to now have a song with the three of us is so cool. It's fun and feels new and is also just really catchy, we had a lot of fun making it and I can't wait til we can all play it together one day."

Alfie Templeman elaborated on the track, stating, "It's crazy to think we wrote the majority of this on a zoom call. I had so much fun finishing the production on it at home. There's something super special about this song and I think people my age will really be able to relate to it and understand it. "

Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet they tackle overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing their authentic self to create a genuine connection with their listeners. In May, Moriondo shared their critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen.

The release was crowned a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times, who exclaimed, "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo...is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics." Chloe has also racked up praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., and more. Following Blood Bunny's release, Moriondo made their television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they played a dynamic rendition of "I Want To Be With You."

