Chloé Caillet Releases Hotly-Anticipated EP 'Intro'

Alongside the release of Intro, fans of Chloé can look forward to a packed live schedule over the coming months.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 4 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album

CircoLoco Records presents Intro, the hotly anticipated EP from fast-rising DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Chloé Caillet, out on 12th May.

Intro features the Parisian's breakthrough hit singles, 'NYWTF feat. Mikhail Beltran' and 'Know Now feat. Poté', which earned Chloé a spot as one of DJ Mag's artists to watch in 2023. The former is a bouncing house groove featuring spaced-out commentary on New York nightlife, while the latter is a rich and soulful synth ballad, a perfect showcase for the evolving sophistication of Chloe's production work.

Rounding out the EP are three scorching new tracks: the house banger 'In the Middle', and two versions of the Latin-tinged 'Quieres' featuring Kaleta and Ana: the club-focused 'Quieres (Part 1)' and the beachside-ready 'Quieres (Part 2)'.

Alongside the release of Intro, fans of Chloé can look forward to a packed live schedule over the coming months. After playing Coachella for a second year, Printworks' closing show, Hi Ibiza's summer opening and Warehouse Project Rotterdam, festival dates beckon at Sonar Barcelona, Glastonbury, Tomorrowland and Lost Village, as well as an appearance at CircoLoco Ibiza.

A regular featured guest for Circoloco at DC10, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon's residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.

The collaboration between Chloé Caillet and CircoLoco Records will be released as number CLR 006 from the label, which is a pioneering partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games. Dedicated to uniquely presenting, supporting, and elevating forward thinking music and culture, the imprint embodies both brands' longstanding history of championing and elevating club culture, as well as generations of underground DJs, artists and icons on a global scale.

It follows the release of the Giegling collective's ANYWAY and Skream & Janson's single 'World Is Empty'. Prior to that was Skream's acclaimed 'The Attention Deficit EP' and the Monday Dreamin' compilation, which featured visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco's greatest parties, including Carl Craig, Moodymann, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi and tINI.

Another forward-thinking release from CircoLoco Records, Intro is an EP that cements Chloé Caillet's place as one of the most exciting producers working today.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Rising Star Eyelar Drops New Single Obsessed With Your Ex Photo
Rising Star Eyelar Drops New Single 'Obsessed With Your Ex'

Taking inspiration from artists including Madonna, Nirvana, Paramore and Hole, Eyelar has established herself as the leader of a new wave of alt-pop artists in the UK working alongside some of music’s hottest names including  Charli XCX, Little Mix, Camila Cabello and Fred Again.

Belinda Carlisle Releases New EP Kismet Photo
Belinda Carlisle Releases New EP 'Kismet'

Produced by Mati Gavriel, Kismet, is released on Warren’s label imprint RAF through BMG and in addition to “Big Big Love” features the brand new tracks, “If U Go” (the EP’s focus track), “Deeper Into You,” “I Couldn’t Do That To Me,” and “Sanity”.

Emily Scott Robinson Announces European Tour Photo
Emily Scott Robinson Announces European Tour

Robinson is also slated to perform at Denmark's Tønder Festival and The Long Road Festival in the UK. With a quarter million miles under her belt and counting, North Carolina native Robinson travels the dusty highways of America's wild country, capturing the stories of the people she meets and expertly crafting them into songs.

Savannah Conley Releases Playing The Part of You is Me Debut Album Photo
Savannah Conley Releases 'Playing The Part of You is Me' Debut Album

Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me. The album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD