Chloé Caillet Releases Hotly-Anticipated EP 'Intro'

CircoLoco Records presents Intro, the hotly anticipated EP from fast-rising DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Chloé Caillet, out on 12th May.

Intro features the Parisian's breakthrough hit singles, 'NYWTF feat. Mikhail Beltran' and 'Know Now feat. Poté', which earned Chloé a spot as one of DJ Mag's artists to watch in 2023. The former is a bouncing house groove featuring spaced-out commentary on New York nightlife, while the latter is a rich and soulful synth ballad, a perfect showcase for the evolving sophistication of Chloe's production work.

Rounding out the EP are three scorching new tracks: the house banger 'In the Middle', and two versions of the Latin-tinged 'Quieres' featuring Kaleta and Ana: the club-focused 'Quieres (Part 1)' and the beachside-ready 'Quieres (Part 2)'.

Alongside the release of Intro, fans of Chloé can look forward to a packed live schedule over the coming months. After playing Coachella for a second year, Printworks' closing show, Hi Ibiza's summer opening and Warehouse Project Rotterdam, festival dates beckon at Sonar Barcelona, Glastonbury, Tomorrowland and Lost Village, as well as an appearance at CircoLoco Ibiza.

A regular featured guest for Circoloco at DC10, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon's residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.

The collaboration between Chloé Caillet and CircoLoco Records will be released as number CLR 006 from the label, which is a pioneering partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games. Dedicated to uniquely presenting, supporting, and elevating forward thinking music and culture, the imprint embodies both brands' longstanding history of championing and elevating club culture, as well as generations of underground DJs, artists and icons on a global scale.

It follows the release of the Giegling collective's ANYWAY and Skream & Janson's single 'World Is Empty'. Prior to that was Skream's acclaimed 'The Attention Deficit EP' and the Monday Dreamin' compilation, which featured visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco's greatest parties, including Carl Craig, Moodymann, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi and tINI.

Another forward-thinking release from CircoLoco Records, Intro is an EP that cements Chloé Caillet's place as one of the most exciting producers working today.