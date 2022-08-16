Chingy's Newest Single 'Can't Blame Me' Now Available to Pre-Save

Nearly 20 years since the release of his smash hit "Right Thurr," multi-platinum recording artist Chingy is gearing up for the release of his first album in over a decade with Chinglish. "Can't Blame Me," written by Chingy and produced by Fresco Kane (Mariah Carey, Stevie Stone), will be released as the lead single on Aug. 26 via The Label Group/369 Creative Mind.

"It feels so great to finally be releasing new music. I spent the last couple of years making sure this album was exactly what I wanted the world to hear. I'm releasing this new project through my own label, 369 Creative Mind, which is exciting as this is something I have never done before. There are a lot of different themes on the 'Chinglish' album from feel-good, party anthems to songs that highlight my spirituality and hold a deeper meaning. The first single, 'Can't Blame Me' highlights the trials and tribulations I've faced in the industry and what I've learned along the way," shared Chingy.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Chingy's smash single "Right Thurr" and recently, the track landed front and center in the opening scenes of the Netflix original film, Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande.

Additionally, Chingy will be embarking on The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! this fall, sharing the stage with Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and many more. See below for a full list of tour dates.

"Right Thurr" remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five non-consecutive weeks, giving Chingy his first of three top five hits on that chart. It also became a No. 1 hit on the Hot Rap Songs chart for four weeks and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Mainstream Top 40 charts.

Chingy has ascended to the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times and achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and smash hits "Right Thurr," "Holidae In," "One Call Away" and many more. Off stage, Chingy's acting chops include small screen roles in television comedy series "My Wife and Kids," "One on One," "George Lopez," "Yo Momma," as well as cameos in several films, including "Scary Movie 4" and "Speed Dating."

A St. Louis, Missouri native, Chingy began writing lyrics when he was 9-years-old and began performing soon after. He was originally known as H Thugz and was in the St. Louis group Without Warning on 49 Productions with M.G.D. & Mysphit. They recorded "What's Poppin Off" together, which became a local hit.

Chingy's debut LP, Jackpot, embodied his fresh energy thanks to his unique slang like "thurr" and "hurr," as well as the dizzying synth-based melodies. Chingy quickly managed to build a global fanbase due to his accented, catchy hooks while men copied his style by rocking oversized colorful bandanas beneath their baseball caps.

Women swooned over his handsome features and tried to perfect the popular 'chicken head dance' seen in the "Right Thurr" video. Jackpot was a commercial blockbuster, birthing three singles -- "Right Thurr" (which later scored a fiery remix with Trina and Jermaine Dupri), "Holidae In" featuring Snoop Dogg and Ludacris and "One Call Away" featuring J-Weav -- that all peaked in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chingy's second platinum album Powerballin' featured Hot 100 hit "Balla Baby" as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on "Don't Worry."

Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 all-genre Top 10 albums chart, and spawned Hot 100 singles "Pullin' Me Back" featuring Tyrese and "Dem Jeans."

The eighth song from his album, "I Do," is featured on the soundtrack for the video game "Need for Speed: Underground 2." The album also featured guest appearances from R. Kelly, Bun B, Lil Wayne, Lil' Flip, David Banner, Nate Dogg, and Get It Boyz. That same year Chingy was featured on Houston's Hot 100 single "I Like That" featuring Nate Dogg and I-20.

Chingy's fourth studio album, Hate It or Love It, also landed in the Billboard 200, and produced Hot 100 hit "Fly Like Me," featuring Amerie. The LP also featured appearances by Ludacris, Bobby Valentino, Steph Jones, Trey Songz, Rick Ross, and Anthony Hamilton.

Chingy has never stopped creating and recording, and has also released studio projects including Success & Failure and Chingology.

CHINGY 2022 TOUR DATES

Aug. 18 HiFi Bar - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sept. 2 Venue 18 - Fostoria, Ohio

Sept. 3 Jack's Bar + Grill at Rivers Casino - Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 4 Bottled Blonde - Forth Worth, Texas

Sept. 17 Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, Kan.

Oct. 8 The Skyline Club - West Columbia, S.C.

Oct. 13 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena - Baltimore, M.D.^^

Oct. 14 Schottenstein Center - Columbus, Ohio ^^

Oct. 15 Little Caesar's Arena - Detroit, Mich. ^^

Oct. 16 KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky. ^^

Oct. 22 Wintrust Arena - Chicago, Ill.^^

Oct. 23 Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, Mo.^^

Oct. 28 Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, La.^^

Oct. 29 Smart Financial Centre - Houston, Texas^^

Nov. 4 Brass Hall - Marble Falls, Texas

Nov. 5 Panther Island Pavillion - Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 6 State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Ga.^^

Nov. 9 Hulu Theater @ MSG - New York, N.Y.^^

Nov. 11 Prudential Center - Newark, N.J.^^

Nov. 12 Eaglebank Arena - Fairfax, Va.^

Nov. 13 Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, Pa.^^

Nov. 18 Amalie Arena - Tampa, Fla.^^

Nov. 19 Vystar Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.^^

Nov. 20 FTX Arena - Miami, Fla.^

Nov. 25 MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, Nev.^^

Nov. 26 Kia Forum - Los Angeles, Calif.^^

Nov. 27 Oakland Arena - Oakland, Calif.^^

^^The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!