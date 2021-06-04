Children of Zeus Release New Album 'Balance'

Today, UK duo Children of Zeus unveil their highly anticipated sophomore album Balance. Balance follows Children of Zeus' 2018 debut, Travel Light, which was featured in numerous 'album of the year' lists, including BBC 6 Music. Tyler Daley and Konny Kon spent the two years following Travel Light's release extensively touring the UK, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. 2020 allowed Children of Zeus to settle back in the studio and re-focus on the music making process where Balance was conceived.

Balance is 50 minutes of future-classic British soul music encompassing hip-hop, neo-soul, gospel and R&B that defines the sound of UK street soul in 2021. Konny's laid-back flow once again merges with Tyler's unmistakable buttery vocals across a set of bass-heavy backdrops and smoothed-out keys, taking the blueprint from their debut and evolving it into a deeper, more refined sound. As with previous material, the album is largely produced by the duo themselves, though Grammy Award-winning Beat Butcha, whose previous production credits include Jay Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle, and Griselda, makes an appearance as a producer on "No Love Song" and "Be Someone." The title track "Balance" comes from up-and-coming producer and Soulection regular, Cay Caleb and also includes the only vocal feature on the album, from rising UK soul talents Akemi Fox and Georgie Sweet.

The release of Balance has been anticipated since its announcement in April, which garnered attention from Complex UK, GRM Daily, The Vinyl Factory, and more. As the release date approached, Children of Zeus performed a COLORS show showcasing the lead single "No Love Song" and released a music video for "Be Someone." Benji B of BBC Radio1 has been spinning singles both singles leading up to the release and will be highlighting Balance as Album of the Week.

Children of Zeus' journey began with a mutual love of 90s Manchester pirate radio, consuming hip hop and beats, R&B and street soul, lovers rock and dancehall, garage and bass music. Since their debut, the group has garnered considerable praise--Travel Light was named Album of the Year by BBC 6 music, and was featured in Earmilk, Ambrosia for Heads, Complex, among others. Children of Zeus have performed for the likes of Soulection and BBC 1Xtra, in addition to hosting their monthly NTS Radio show and collaborating with artists like Black Milk and Goldie. As a duo they have released five official singles, two EPs, a mixtape, and a full-length album.

Listen here: