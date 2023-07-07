Chika Releases Searing New Single 'Demigod'

Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA unleashes her powerful new single “DEMIGOD,” a blistering meditation on creativity, fame, and self-belief.

Following an atmospheric intro, the rapper breaks down her mindset and motivations with razor-sharp bars that seemingly nod to opps and mounting expectations in the Hip-Hop game. Her authentic and impactful new single sets the stage for her long-awaited LP, Samson, set for release this summer.

“I am what I am and that s worked perfect man," CHIKA raps over mercurial beats. "It’s all for certain, don’t put on a show until they drop the curtain." On the introspective yet defiant chorus, she backs herself: "Don’t ask me the questions, just know that I am / don’t ask how I do it, just know that I can.” With her trademark bluster and peerless wordplay, CHIKA demonstrates her abilities with ease and style.

“DEMIGOD” arrives on the heels of “Truth or Dare” and “Requiem for a Dream,” her first new singles since 2021. All three tracks serve as powerful reminders of the hitmaker's coveted position in a world of pretenders.

The impact of CHIKA’s previous work still ripples through the music world. Her 2020 debut EP Industry Games not only landed her on XXL’s coveted Freshman cover but earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. In 2021, she followed that record with Once Upon a Time, an EP that showcased her powerful storytelling and raw skills.

Now with the affecting, technically ambitious "DEMIGOD,” CHIKA stakes her claim as one of the best rappers of her generation.

ABOUT CHIKA:

CHIKA is a self-christened truth-teller, and she’s never shied away from that role — or the challenges that accompany it. The 26-year-old Alabama-born singer-songwriter and rapper caught the attention of a particular pocket of the internet when she began uploading her freestyles to social platforms like Instagram in the mid-2010s.

With an immense display of creativity, she was championed early on by hip-hop greats Snoop Dogg and Diddy and, later, President Barack Obama. Her long-awaited debut album, Samson, nearly two years in the making, is a fully imagined body of work that reflects CHIKA’s penchant for commenting on the state of humanity and how she moves through it all.

CHIKA’s initial EPs, 2020’s Industry Games, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and 2021’s Once Upon a Time, featured her combing through her thoughts and presenting the most salient among them as fan-favorite inspirational tunes. Now, she describes her sound as “violently me,” massaging together a fusion of hip-hop, pop, gospel, soul, and theatrical influences.

With features from living legend Stevie Wonder and Grammy-nominated rap great Freddie Gibbs, plus guest appearances by theater luminary Lin-Manuel Miranda, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, and Wale, CHIKA’s debut album brims with credits that speak to her present and future status in music. CHIKA has always been a limitless dreamer and a passionate communicator, and Samson offers outright proof of that.

Photo Credit: Tosin Gbadmosi