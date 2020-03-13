Chika Releases Debut EP INDUSTRY GAMES

Alabama-bred, LA-based rapper/singer/poet and activist Chika just dropped her debut EP Industry Games via Warner Records. The EP spans seven invigorating and expertly crafted melodic tracks, emphasizing Chika's versatility as she paints a vivid picture of her self-made success, trials and aspirations via deft wordplay and a rapid-fire flow over hard-hitting beats. The project showcases why she's inspired widespread acclaim and is one of today's most influential young voices in the music industry, touching on issues affecting young artists in music and overall youth culture.

Chika paved the way for the project with lyrical fireworks and a "take no prisoners" attitude on the title track "Industry Games," which garnered unanimous tastemaker applause and featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist. Rolling Stone declared it "hard-hitting," and Billboard referred to it as "a blink-and-you'll-miss-it track where [Chika] re-establishes herself as the MC to beat with blunt lyrics and expert delivery" while proclaiming "[Chika as] one of the most honest stars in music."

Elsewhere on the EP, Chika's nimble flows, socially-conscious rhymes and soulful hooks cut through. On "Crown," she bodies each and every bar with charisma and confidence, delivering a powerhouse statement in the process. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Chika's live performances have set her apart from her peers. Meticulously arranged songs and harmonies spotlight her versatility and range. Her fiery delivery and comedic timing are evident on NPR Music's Tiny Desk performance series. She belts through the entire EP and shares personal stories along the way. Watch the brand new episode HERE.

In an industry overrun by masculinity, Chika's a breath of fresh air. She's an advocate of intersectionality and she embodies the current wave of feminism.

INDUSTRY GAMES TRACKLIST:

1. INTRO

2. INDUSTRY GAMES

3. SONGS ABOUT YOU

4. BALENCIAGAS IN THE BATHROOM

5. DESIGNER

6. ON MY WAY

7. CROWN











