Chicano Batman Release New Single 'Era Primavera'

Acclaimed psych-soul band and Los Angeles institution Chicano Batman release their latest single “Era Primavera.” The track is the second offering from their forthcoming album Notebook Fantasy, out March 29th via ATO Records. Pre-save/pre-order HERE.

On “Era Primavera,” Chicano Batman shares a symphonic love song inspired by vocalist/lyricist Bardo's fascination with 1960s Latin ballads. The track is adorned with a swooning string section and soaring background harmonies supplied by Martha González of the influential Chicano rock group Quetzal with her son and two of his cousins, transforming “Era Primavera” into a multigenerational family affair with an indelibly poignant impact. The accompanying visualizer, directed by Bardo, stars Amber Pilarita and unfolds like a poetic dance as she traverses through a scenic grassy desert landscape.

Of the single, vocalist/lyricist Bardo shares “I wrote that song thinking about a past relationship, and about all those romantic ballads that I heard growing up because of my parents. It's the music we all loved together, and I still feel very emotionally connected to it now.”

Chicano Batman first announced Notebook Fantasy last month alongside the release of the album's debut single “Fly,” a lovestruck reverie lit up with gauzy textures and heavenly group vocals.

Additionally, Chicano Batman will also be featured on A24's forthcoming Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense album.

In tandem with the album announcement, the band also unveiled their plans for an expansive coast-to-coast North American Tour, culminating in a massive homecoming with a headlining performance at The Forum. The group will be joined by acclaimed Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Lido Pimienta and El Monte's The Red Pears along the tour.

The band has now added three additional tour dates in Mexico this September, returning to Guadalajara, Queretaro, and Mexico City. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below and visit https://chicanobatman.com for more information.

Chicano Batman Tour Dates

4/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

4/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

4/21 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey Theater*

4/22 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace*

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

4/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

4/26 - Austin, TX - Austin Psych Fest @ The Far Out Lounge*

4/27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory*

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues*

5/1 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary*

5/2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

5/3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/7 - Richmond, VA - The National*

5/8 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

5/9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

5/10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

5/11 - North Adams, MA - Hunter Center Mass MoCa*

5/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

5/15 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone*

5/16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue*

5/17 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

5/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater*

6/20 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre*

6/21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

6/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

6/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

6/25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

6/26 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership

6/28 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*^

6/30 - San Francisco, CA - TBA

8/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

8/31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Fest

9/3 - London, UK - Lafayette

9/4 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

9/26 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

9/27 - Queretaro, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!

9/28 - Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB

Openers:

* Lido Pimienta

^ The Red Pears

Credit: Josue Rivas