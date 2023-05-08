Chicago's Sarantos Creates Tribute To Moms Everywhere With 'Baba Mama' Tune

Just in time for Mother's Day, Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician, Sarantos has announced the release of his latest single and video, "Baba Mama." The new age track is an ode to the innocence of a baby's first words, daddy or mommy, or as they are often known, "baba" or "mama." Released at the beginning of May, the track raced to the #1 spot on the UK iTunes New Age chart.

Sarantos' "Baba Mama" is an instrumental piece that captures the pure and unfiltered joy of a child's first words. The track is a beautiful tribute to the bond between a mother and child, and the emotions that come with this special relationship. The accompanying video is an expression of the song's themes, featuring parents and their children in intimate and heartwarming settings.

The release of "Baba Mama" is eagerly awaited by Sarantos' fans and new age enthusiasts alike. With his signature style, Sarantos has once again created a masterpiece that is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages. The new single and video are available on all major platforms, including iTunes, where fans can download and listen to "Baba Mama" on repeat.

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 UK and South Africa iTunes Charting Artist, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and parttime spy. 2023 is Year #10 of his journey, as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 9 years, he has released 18 albums with 226 original tracks as well as 9 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues including several episodes of "The Young & the Restless" in 2021.

Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer & poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millenium Falcon, gamer and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because it's funny. He's more of a loner than a social butterfly but he's working on it.

His music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine independent, gluten free and hypoallergenic! Because he believes that every song is a story and words are so important to him, he also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show. The show is syndicated everywhere including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play etc.

For more information on Sarantos and his music, please visit his website at http://www.melogia.com.