Chicago Music Venue To Be Renamed Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Live Nation today unveiled that Byline Bank will be the new name-in-title sponsor of the Aragon Ballroom, one of Chicago's most coveted music venues. Located in the city's Uptown neighborhoodand hosting over 70 events each year, the newly named Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom is a landmark for the region's bustling arts and culture scene, welcoming 250,000 live music fans annually.

For more than 100 years, Byline Bank has been committed to putting its customers first, and investing in the neighborhoods in and around Chicago. This partnership will be more than a name change, demonstrating both Byline Bank's and Live Nation's commitment to investing in and preserving the legacy of this historic Chicago music venue for years to come.

"At Byline, we see the true value of a community bank as finding ways to meet the financial needs of our neighbors, and the businesses and institutions who serve them," said Alberto J. Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bank. "As the name-in-title sponsor of the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, we're excited to be part of such a historic Chicagoland tradition, and look forward to building many more memories in this amazing space together," said Mr. Paracchini.

"Byline Bank is committed to building relationships within the community, which is why we felt they are such a natural partner for this historic venue," Live Nation President Jason Wright said. "Together, we will be able to establish genuine bonds with members of the community who have a passion for live music through seamless brand integration."





Related Articles View More Music Stories