Chicago Alums Launch New Love Orchestra & Debut Single!

Naomi C. Walley and Ray Cetta are pleased to introduce Togetherness Orchestra, a soulful symphony of original love songs. Their debut single "Undeniable" is out everywhere on February 14.

"Undeniable" will be available on your favorite music platform on Valentines Day, February 14th. The song marks the debut of Togetherness Orchestra, the in-house studio love orchestra of creative director Ray Cetta (Chicago, Spencer Ludwig, High and Mighty Brass Band). All year, Togetherness Orchestra will be releasing new music featuring Naomi C. Walley (Chicago, Bodyguard, West Side Story). The songs feature Cetta's lush arrangements, and Walley delivers a recording debut for the ages.

Meeting in 2018 on the stage of Chicago on Broadway, Naomi C. Walley and Ray Cetta found instant musical chemistry, steeped in a shared love of classic soul, funk, and R&B. After the tragic loss of a cast mate, they found peace in creating joyful, healing music together. Togetherness is as powerful as it is danceable, blending sophistication and elegance, with street smarts and raw emotion. Soak in the Quincy Jones-inspired single "Undeniable" this Valentine's Day.





