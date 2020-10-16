Chicago Actor, Dandrell Scott, Enlists Twista For New Rap Song

Twista is widely known for his songs, "Slow Jams" and "Overnight Celebrity".

If you search "Dandrell Scott" online, you'll find several commercials bearing his voice. From quick serve restaurants to automobile manufacturers, Scott is likely the person behind the voiceover. But lately, Scott has been in the recording studio for another reason. Music. Dandrell plans to drop his new rap song, "Faded 2nite."

The track features Jacinta and legendary artist Twista. Twista is widely known for his songs, "Slow Jams" and "Overnight Celebrity," as well as his title of "Fastest Rapper" in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1993. "This is a dope opportunity to work with him [Twista]. When I was a kid, we all used to spit lyrics from Adrenaline Rush. Now, I'm able to be on the same song with him. It's crazy." Scott further explains, "I had tremendous help putting this song together. Ron B produced the music, while engineers like JohnnyStormBeats and RJ Cardenas recorded and mixed it. Even Grammy nominated master engineer, Mike Bozzi, worked on this single. I'm excited to see what people think."

As the single debuts this fall, Scott doesn't plan on quitting his day job. "I'm a creator who loves to produce things. But I won't stop utilizing all of my talents, so you'll still hear me on your favorite commercials." Check out "Faded 2Nite" on all streaming platforms October 30th.

