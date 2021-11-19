Chi-Pop Band Attack The Sound to Release Album REBOOT TO THE SOUND

Back by popular demand, successful Chi-Pop band Attack the Sound gears up to release a robust remastering of some of their most celebrated hits in a collaborative album entitled "Reboot to the Sound". Known for bringing Chicago together through a diverse range of sounds, the eight-person band has opened for popular rapper Taylor Bennett and has been featured on Chicago's own Windy City LIVE, WGN TV. By fusing jazzy Hip Hop combos with rock and gospel influences, "Reboot the Sound" shows fans why Attack the Sound has coined the term 'Chi-Pop'. Having been developing their sound since 2017, they have experimented with combining several different genres and influences. But after hearing feedback from fans in and outside of the Windy City, they finally landed on their signature Chi-Pop sound. Their upcoming project delivers a wide range of inspirations and their collaborations with other Chicago artists have offered a modern twist to classic Motown sounds.

"I had a blast preparing and creating new tracks for this project. I was able to team up with a lot of Chicago talent to get something unique and vibrant. Vince Lawrence, one of the originators of House music created a dance mix for Love is War. Gabriel Alex revived People Make Love, establishing an open verse for Joel Q (Korporate Chicago) and BeeDotKay (Bianca Shaw) to rap on. Lord Haiti ( Mansa Miss 2k20) and Ramon King (10 Day, Chance the Rapper) got down on a Love is War remix heavily influenced by Juke and African music. All mixed and mastered with Gabriel Alex, Jesse Parks, Parios Jmal, Geronimo Approved, Danny and John Christy at Studio 2020, Ksenia "KSound" Plastinina at The Major Studio and Cruz at The Jungle AE. This has become very Chicago and I'm excited for you to hear it." - Lead Singer Davo Sounds

Attack the Sound kicked off 2021 on a high note. After having won Best Cinematography at the Best of the Midwest Awards for their most recent music video "Love Is War", the band was prepared to kick things up a notch. Now, ending the year with a collaborative collection of beloved hits, they intend to end the year on the same note that it began, but with an added 'nod' to their dedicated fan base. Gearing up to release music with celebrated guitarist Isaiah Sharkey in 2022, they plan to continue forward with a synergistic spirit that listeners in the Chicago music community have grown to know and love. Other notable accolades include winning the 'Judge's Choice' at the Midwest Film Festival for "Love Is War" and signing a major sync deal with Winding Way Records. Their organic energy, passion and robust sound is a breath of fresh air, not only for Chicago music but for fans across the globe who crave the synergy of a full band in a world flooded with electronic dance music.

Listen to "Reboot the Sound" on SoundCloud here.