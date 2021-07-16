Chet Faker Unveils New Album 'Hotel Surrender' Today

Hotel Surrender, the new album from acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Nick Murphy's Chet Faker project, is out today on his own Detail Records in partnership with BMG; stream/share the album HERE which includes standout track "It's Not You." Tickets are now available for Murphy's spring 2022 tour in support of the record; order HERE.

"There was this, like, unconsciousness-not thinking, but just feeling, letting it come out and letting it steer itself," says Murphy about Hotel Surrender. "The great lesson for me was that I could write from a place of joy. I was also just being kind to myself. None of this music was hurting, it just felt good. It made me feel better, and it helped me be better."

Murphy most recently shared the Chet Faker single "Feel Good" along with a self-directed music video; listen/watch HERE. The track follows lead single "Low" as well as singles "Get High" and "Whatever Tomorrow," with the latter remixed by electronic pioneers Soulwax.

With over a billion streams globally to date, Murphy's Chet Faker project debuted to worldwide acclaim in the early 2010s with a handful of EPs-including a collaborative volume with then-breaking Flume-covers and remixes. His 2014 debut album, Built on Glass, won five ARIAs, topped charts worldwide and earned the #1 spot on triple j's Hottest 100 that year.

Under his own name, Murphy has released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's much lauded studio album Run Fast Sleep Naked and an ambient record, Music For Silence, first premiered on the meditation app Calm in March 2020.

Upcoming Tour Dates

HiFi, Dallas, TX - September 29

Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, TX - October 1

Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival, Monterrey, MX - November 12/13

Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA - March 7

The Warfield, San Francisco, CA - March 8

Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA - March 10

Roseland Theater, Portland, OR - March 11

Vogue Theare, Vancouver, BC - March 12

The Midway Bar, Edmonton, AB - March 15

The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB - March 16

Burton Cummings Theater, Winnipeg, MB - March 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - March 20

The Sylvee, Madison, WI - March 22

The Vic Theater, Chicago, IL - March 23

History, Toronto, ON - March 25

MTELUS, Montreal, QC - March 26

House of Blues, Boston, MA - March 29

Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA - March 30

Terminal 5, New York, NY - April 1

Primavera Sound, Barcelona, SP - June 8

Photo Credit: Willy Lukaitis