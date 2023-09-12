Cherry Glazerr Shares New Single for 'Sugar'

Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy has shared a new song today from her forthcoming new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, out September 29th on Secretly Canadian.

Movies have always played a role in Creevy’s songwriting, and many of the songs on the new album can be described visually. With today’s release of “Sugar,” Creevy pictured playing it in a dark, seedy club, her deadpan vocal delivery mirroring the grim atmosphere. “That song tickles the part of my brain that loves driving really late at night,” she says. These are songs to soundtrack the listener’s life, a score to suit any occasion.

Says Creevy, “‘Sugar’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I'M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.”

The song is accompanied by a video which Creevy explains, “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami (Perez, bassist) and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily (Whittemore) to strip for it and Chad ( Damiani) to do his beautiful dancing— ultimately we created this funny kind of bizzaro nighttime video, which I think fits the song perfectly. It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way.”

“Sugar” follows the previously released “Soft Like A Flower,” which Uproxx called “some of their best stuff yet,” as well as the grunge heavy and introspective “Ready For You,” a NY Times playlist selection.

The New York Times also recently highlighted I Don’t Want You Anymore in their fall preview. The paper’s Jon Pareles said, “On the bluntly titled new album I Don’t Want You Anymore, Clementine Creevy, who leads the indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr, wrestles with a clearly toxic relationship. As the songs go style-hopping — explosive grunge, chugging synth-pop, hints of funk and jazz — the obsession persists.”

The album was co-produced with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae), and is, as Creevy describes, a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as extremely fun. Each track is a radical reimagination of what Cherry Glazerr is and can be. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this new record, which Creevy considers to be Cherry Glazerr, fully-actualized. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” she says.

It’s been four years since Cherry Glazerr released her resplendent third album Stuffed and Ready, but Clementine Creevy has been in no rush. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she says. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bulls.” Cherry Glazerr has been on the road more often than not since Creevy was still in high school, and when the pandemic hit, she immersed herself in a static existence she’d been deprived of. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them,” she says.

Creevy describes Cherry Glazerr’s ambitious new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, as some of her most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on this period of self-reckoning. It’s the first she’s produced since Cherry Glazerr’s garage rock debut, Haxel Princess, released nearly a decade ago when Creevy was a teenager. That album made Cherry Glazerr a Los Angeles mainstay act, and its follow up, 2017’s Apocalipstick, put her on the national map.

Watch the music video here:

Photo credit: Maddy Rotman