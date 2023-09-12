Cherry Glazerr Shares New Single for 'Sugar'

The track is from her forthcoming new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, out September 29th.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Cherry Glazerr Shares New Single for 'Sugar'

Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy has shared a new song today from her forthcoming new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, out September 29th on Secretly Canadian.

Movies have always played a role in Creevy’s songwriting, and many of the songs on the new album can be described visually. With today’s release of  “Sugar,” Creevy pictured playing it in a dark, seedy club, her deadpan vocal delivery mirroring the grim atmosphere. “That song tickles the part of my brain that loves driving really late at night,” she says. These are songs to soundtrack the listener’s life, a score to suit any occasion.

Says Creevy, “‘Sugar’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I'M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.”

The song is accompanied by a video which Creevy explains, “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami (Perez, bassist) and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily (Whittemore) to strip for it and Chad ( Damiani)  to do his beautiful dancing— ultimately we created this funny kind of bizzaro nighttime video, which I think fits the song perfectly. It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way.”

“Sugar” follows the previously released “Soft Like A Flower,” which Uproxx called “some of their best stuff yet,” as well as the grunge heavy and introspective “Ready For You,” a NY Times playlist selection.

The New York Times also recently highlighted I Don’t Want You Anymore in their fall preview. The paper’s Jon Pareles said, “On the bluntly titled new album I Don’t Want You Anymore, Clementine Creevy, who leads the indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr, wrestles with a clearly toxic relationship. As the songs go style-hopping — explosive grunge, chugging synth-pop, hints of funk and jazz — the obsession persists.” 

The album was co-produced with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae), and is, as Creevy describes, a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as extremely fun. Each track is a radical reimagination of what Cherry Glazerr is and can be. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this new record, which Creevy considers to be Cherry Glazerr, fully-actualized. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” she says. 

It’s been four years since Cherry Glazerr released her resplendent third album Stuffed and Ready, but Clementine Creevy has been in no rush. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she says. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bulls.” Cherry Glazerr has been on the road more often than not since Creevy was still in high school, and when the pandemic hit, she immersed herself in a static existence she’d been deprived of. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them,” she says. 

Creevy describes Cherry Glazerr’s ambitious new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, as some of her most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on this period of self-reckoning. It’s the first she’s produced since Cherry Glazerr’s garage rock debut, Haxel Princess, released nearly a decade ago when Creevy was a teenager. That album made Cherry Glazerr a Los Angeles mainstay act, and its follow up, 2017’s Apocalipstick, put her on the national map.

Watch the music video here:

Photo credit: Maddy Rotman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC Photo
DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC

Known for their explosive live shows, Dream Wife will return stateside later this week with a string of dates kicking off in NYC at Brooklyn Made. To celebrate their forthcoming run of shows, they today share brand new track “Love You More”, recorded during the Social Lubrication album sessions.

2
Leyla McCalla Covers Kendrick Lamars Crown Photo
Leyla McCalla Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Crown'

Artist and activist Leyla McCalla has released the second in a series of singles which collectively serve as a meditation on the struggle for freedom in our society. McCalla says she felt compulsively compelled to record this new track–a solo cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Crown”-- due to the power of its recurring refrain “you can’t please everybody.”

3
Frank Sinatra Platinum Out Next Month With Unreleased Tracks Photo
Frank Sinatra 'Platinum' Out Next Month With Unreleased Tracks

Available on 4LP, 2CD, and digital formats, the 44-track collection features a cross-section of Sinatra’s most beloved songs and sought-after rarities. From the swinging “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and ebullient “Come Fly With Me” to the breathtaking “Moonlight in Vermont” and torch song “Only The Lonely,” the set also includes unreleased tracks.

4
Kelis Releases Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix) Photo
Kelis Releases 'Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)'

The electronic remix, which premiered at #1 on Beatport in just 3 hours, has become an instant hit in the underground house music scene, and has been featured as an Essential New Tune on Pete Tong’s BBC Radio 1 show and played by Diplo, Fisher, John Summit, David Guetta, Keinemusik and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN