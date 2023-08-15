Cherry Glazerr Shares New Single for 'Ready For You'

Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy recently announced the release of her newest album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, set to come out September 29th on Secretly Canadian and shared the first single, “Soft Like A Flower,” a dark and emotive scorcher that Uproxx called “some of their best stuff yet.”

Today, she releases “Ready For You,” a song that is centered on a massive, staticky guitar riff that solidifies the fact that at heart, the new album is a rock album. Creevy explains, “At the start of the pandemic, I was writing a lot in the box, what I call ‘computer music’ since I’m technologically challenged,” Creevy says. “It was fun to experiment, but after a while, I just really missed rock.”

On the meaning of the song, Creevy explains, “‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bulls. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.”

Cherry Glazerr has also released the official video for the song. Directed by Sarah Ritter, Creevy says “this video was such a beautiful thing to make together. We rented this cool old car and old motel room out in Joshua Tree and shot everything there. The band came out and we did all those shots performing in the back of a moving UHaul and it was 118 degrees in the desert. Sarah and Fonz, the guy who plays my love in the video, and the whole crew, brought such good energy to the whole project. This was one of my favorite videos I’ve ever done.”

I Don’t Want You Anymore was co-produced with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae), and is, as Creevy describes, a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as extremely fun.

Each track is a radical reimagination of what Cherry Glazerr is and can be.The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this new record, which Creevy considers to be Cherry Glazerr, fully-actualized. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” she says. Pre-order I Don’t Want You Anymore HERE.

It’s been four years since Cherry Glazerr released her resplendent third album Stuffed and Ready, but Clementine Creevy has been in no rush. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she says. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bulls.”

Cherry Glazerr has been on the road more often than not since Creevy was still in high school, and when the pandemic hit, she immersed herself in a static existence she’d been deprived of. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them,” she says.

Creevy describes Cherry Glazerr’s ambitious new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, as some of her most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on this period of self-reckoning. It’s the first she’s produced since Cherry Glazerr’s garage rock debut, Haxel Princess, released nearly a decade ago when Creevy was a teenager. That album made Cherry Glazerr a Los Angeles mainstay act, and its follow up, 2017’s Apocalipstick, put her on the national map.

Photo credit: Maddy Rotman