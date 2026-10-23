Che Noir Releases IT TAKES A VILLAGE With Features From Black Thought, Havoc
The album marks an evolution for the Buffalo-born, Atlanta-based rapper, exploring motherhood and relocation alongside collaborations with respected hip-hop figures.
Che Noir has released her new album It Takes A Village, now available at all DSPs, along with a new video for 'Blood Bath.'
Buffalo-born, now Atlanta-based multi-hyphenate Che Noir has spent the last several years building one of the most quietly formidable catalogs in independent hip-hop — project by project, feature by feature, bar by bar. Now, she adds the next chapter with It Takes A Village, her most personal and fully realized project to date.
Where Che's earlier work established her as a lyricist's lyricist, favoring craft over noise, depth over drama and consistency over spectacle, It Takes A Village marks an evolution rather than a reinvention. It's the sound of an artist whose growth has never needed to be rushed, the epitome of consistency — each release building deliberately on the one before it, each year sharpening the pen a little further. That steady, unbothered climb is the through line of Che's career, and it's the foundation this project stands on.
The title is drawn directly from life. Che became a first-time mother in the lead-up to this project, and motherhood reshaped both her perspective and her process. It Takes A Village explores that transformation honestly — the support systems, the sacrifices, and the community it takes to build a life and a career at the same time. Alongside that personal shift, Che also relocated from her lifelong home of Buffalo, NY to Atlanta, GA, a move that adds another layer of reinvention to an album already rooted in change and growth.
True to form, Che assembled a village of collaborators to match the album's title and its ambition. It Takes A Village features guest appearances from Black Thought, Havoc, Ransom and Bruiser Wolf, with production from Conductor Williams, Mathematics, Chuck Strangers and Nottz — a lineup that reflects the deep respect Che commands from across generations of hip-hop's most respected names.
'It Takes A Village is a reflection of growth, parenthood, and the people who help shape who we become. I wanted to make an album that still embodies the raw lyricism and gritty hip-hop sound I come from, while speaking to something bigger than myself.' Che shares. 'Having artists like Black Thought, Ransom and Bruiser Wolf alongside producers like Conductor Williams, Havoc, Mathematics and Nottz made this project special. At its core, the album is about understanding that none of us get here alone. It Takes A Village…'
Che is also predominantly featured in the new Bills Mafia- One Before I Die Documentary, which is now airing on Tubi and was Executive Produced by Uninterrupted, Lebron James & Maverick Carters production company.
It Takes A Village is a full-circle moment for Che, and further proof that her forward motion shows no signs of slowing down.
Che Noir's It Takes A Village is now available on all DSPs.
It Takes A Village can be purchased, streamed, added and favorited at the listener's preferred DSP via this link.
Tracklist
Unity Of Thought (Prod Bopman)
This Morning (Prod DJ Design)
Grandma's Cookies (Prod Playa Haze)
Urban Essence FEAT The Uce (Prod Havoc)
A Caged Mockingbird (Prod Havoc)
Fame & Fiction FEAT Black Thought (Prod Mathematics)
Conductor's Interlude (Prod Conductor Williams)
Blood Bath (Prod A Guy Called Purple)
My Village (Prod Nottz)
Olive Branches FEAT Jynx 716 (Prod Kage Green)
Wasted Time FEAT Ransom (Prod Conductor Williams)
Magic FEAT Bruiser Wolf (Prod Chuck Strangers & Ill Brown)
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