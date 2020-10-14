Chasing Mermaids Release New Single 'Vampire' Just In Time For Halloween

Chasing Mermaids: "Vampire" Hit single is something to sink your teeth into."

The quintet hip-hop group is back! Sunny D on the mic, Big Mike the Emcee, Paradox, IRA as the engineer, and Dini on beats.​ Despite working remotely everyone from ​Pink Arts Peace Productions, Inc. (PAPPI) ​has come back with its​ sound of The Black Eyes Peas and The Chainsmokers with the lyrical tone of a Cardi B & NF in a mix.

The synergy and energy of Chasing Mermaids have them skyrocketing in followers and they are a Spotify verified artist. Chasing Mermaids' new single Vampire is making waves all through the media. Their followers keep growing and streams have been non-stop.

"One of the things I love about Chasing Mermaids, is the diverse background of our experiences, which comes together in a melodic flow and unique juxtaposition of content and themes. Vampire is the perfect example of that. The different but aligned lyrics between the chorus and my verse are meant to showcase the male / female experience through different eyes. A yin yang balance, if you will."

- Paradox

Download Vampire and repent on your sins with this newly released song and follow our Spotify to get access to all their songs:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0fFLAHlXIesgA6UBZoRHNN?si=_l48h-ZfS kqBSqwOg7thKg

