Chaser Debut 'The Breaks' Lead Single and Video Off Upcoming Album

So Cal punk heroes CHASER have released "The Breaks," the lead single off their upcoming, long-awaited new album 'Small Victories,' out on June 28 via SBAM Records (EU), Thousand Islands Records (North America), and Pee Records (Australia).

The 13-track album was produced by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Pennywise, Alkaline Trio) and is the band's first new release in 3 years.

"The Breaks" is available on all streaming platforms. Listen here: https://linktr.ee/chaserpunk

Of the new single, the band says, "At some point in our lives, we have all felt vulnerable, battled insecurities, and have been in that dark place inside our heads; fearing what tomorrow might bring. “The Breaks” is based on the old idiom, “That's the breaks, kid”, meaning that's just how it goes, that's your fate, and to just accept and play the hand you've been dealt. This is a song for anyone who's ever felt that they couldn't let their guard down in fear that they'll end up getting hurt. Or anyone who has found it difficult to look at pictures from a simpler time when life was easier and carefree. But that's life. We need to ride the highs and lows, play the long game, and realize we're all one mistake away from drastically changing the outcome of our lives. We can't go back to the way life was before, but we can choose how to live it now and make the final call. That's the breaks.

The album title, “Small Victories,” holds a special meaning for us that we felt compelled to share with our listeners. In life, we are continuously presented with challenges, each to our own degree. Managing our personal struggles, we tend to beat ourselves up when the outcome is not as perfect as we envisioned. Instead, let's learn to appreciate and revel in the small wins that occur on a daily basis. They each carry weight and over time, have the potential to add up to greatness!

The cover art was drawn by Sebas Theriault of Sterio Design. It depicts rough seas representing the everchanging highs and lows, and ebbs and flows of life. We're all navigating these waters trying to weather the storm and reach stable ground. Through it all, just remember, we steer our own ship and we control our destiny. We're not flawless, we're only mortal, but we're all in this together."

Chaser will celebrate the three year anniversary of their acclaimed 2021 album 'Dreamers' at Costa Mesa, CA's Tiki Bar on April 19. The band will perform the beloved LP from front to back, in its entirety. Tickets available HERE.

Homegrown in the heart of the SoCal punk scene, CHASER is passionate, energetic, and melodic punk rock with a positive vibe. Their infectious and heartfelt performances always leave you wanting more.

Comprised of Mike LeDonne (vocals), Jesse Stopnitzky (bass/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitar) and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER are 4 close friends that share a deep love for this music and hope to make a difference with it.

For the last 5 years, CHASER toured internationally, playing the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a “can't miss” live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots.