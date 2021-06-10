Chase Martin Releases Sentimental New Video for 'Forever + 1'

Breakout "all sass and swagger" (Billboard) singer/songwriter Chase Martin is excited to premiere the music video for her brand-new song, "Forever + 1" via People.com. Look for the clip People calls the "wedding song of the summer" on CMT Music later this month and join Chase at @GotCountry_Online for an Instagram Live interview and performance tonight (June 10) at 7pm CT / 8pm ET! Written by Chase along with Phil Barton and Joe Fox, the soulful ballad features her powerhouse vocals and a solo piano. Originally written for and performed during the first dance at her older sister's recent wedding, the label loved the sentimental track and rushed to release it.



"All of the songs I write are close to my heart, of course, but 'Forever + 1' is just beyond special to me," shares Chase. "When I went into my co-writing session in Nashville that day, I just wanted to write a song for my sister's upcoming wedding that would leave her with lasting memories on her special day. Who knew it would become my next single?! I wanted the video to be simple and just really showcase the song, so we had me sitting in a dive bar singing it, just me and a piano - the original way the song was written. The video crew made my exact vision happen and they were such a blast to work with."



The song is the follow up to the 22-year-old Charleston, SC native's debut single release - "Levi Denim," written by Abby Anderson, Matt Stell and Allison Veltz-Cruz. The "Levi Denim" official music video, a top 10 on CMT Music's fan voted countdown, features TV star and beauty entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley and has amassed over a quarter million views and counting!



Chase recently signed to RECORDS Nashville, the newly announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment and recently announced a global publishing deal with Endurance Music Group. "Forever + 1" is produced by Ash Bowers.



Chase has been compared to artists like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, thanks to her powerhouse pop and blues tinged country voice, humble attitude and an innate ability to connect her music and lyrics with a younger generation thirsty for a new country superstar. Through the years, she has played alongside artists such as Kelsea Ballerini and Jimmie Allen, sang on the stages of venues such as The Bluebird Café and The Listening Room and written with songwriting giants Jimmy Robbins, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney and counts more than 500k followers across Instagram + Facebook + TikTok.

Photo Credit: Julia Cox