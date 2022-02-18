Chart-Topper Maranda Curtis Releases New Album 'Die to Live'

Chart-topping artist Maranda Curtis releases a potent testament to faith, loss, healing, strength, declaring hope and salvation in her latest album DIE TO LIVE, available now. The acclaimed singer/songwriter has crafted her most vulnerable and versatile album yet on the fifteen-track project, following the release of her last live album in 2018, the #1 Billboard Gospel album Open Heaven: The Maranda Experience.

Channeling her journey through grief, pain, and reclaiming joy and celebration of life after experiencing the loss of her mother in 2019, Maranda Curtis delivers a live worship experience, expressing her versatility in her sound and uplifting anyone who is facing challenging times, with featured songs such as "Lazarus," "Run," "We Lift You Up," "Sparrow," and title track "Die To Live."

Captured in a live recording in Toronto, Canada, the DIE TO LIVE album is a mix of her live performances and studio tracks, with Curtis writing or co-writing on most of the album. Coming together with musical collaborators Phillip Bryant, Bart Orr, Justin Savage, Rich Tolbert Jr., Ernest Vaughan, Don Moen among others to create the album, Curtis shines a light with a pathway to victory and finding healing through darkness and personal trials.

Maranda Curtis says, "I am excited to share my new album with listeners everywhere. My prayer is that even with current times and facing adversity, no one is alone, know that there is hope and strength still within and with God. I want everyone to know it's okay to feel and there's a Savior to run to."

Maranda Curtis has continued to be a musical force in praise and worship, bringing her ministry on stages and churches around the world.

Listen to the new album here: