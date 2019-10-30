Charly Bliss Releases New EP SUPERMOON
Today, New York City's Charly Bliss have announced and released their new EP, Supermoon. The EP is a collection of songs written during the sessions for their 2019 critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Young Enough. Matt Wilkinson debuted the title-track this morning on Beats1 and Rolling Stone premiered the rest of the EP and profiled the band, calling it "an epilogue of sorts to Young Enough."
The Supermoon EP includes the previously released single "Heaven," which Pitchfork awarded their coveted 'Best New Track' distinction and called "expansive pop-rock that demands repeat listens."
Of the EP, Charly Bliss' Eva Hendricks said: "Making Young Enough was the most fulfilling creative experience I've had thus far. Not only because I'm proud of the songs that ended up on the record, but also because I'm proud of myself and my bandmates for putting in an obsessive amount of work into making sure the album would be the best it could be. We wrote too many songs and slowly whittled it down to the ones that told the most vivid and concise story. We're so excited to release the Supermoon EP, a small collection of songs that helped us get there. We recorded them at the same time as the rest of the record, before we knew which songs would make it on. I think they fill in the cracks and enhance the narrative of Young Enough and show you how we got where we were going. Enjoy!!"
The Supermoon EP is available on streaming services now and a physical version (on clear and blue vinyl) is available for pre-order to ship in late January via Barsuk Records.
Additionally, Charly Bliss are on tour through the end of the year, including dates at London's Scala and NYC's Webster Hall. All dates below.
TOUR DATES:
11/4 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/5 - Cardiff, UK @ 10 Feet Tall
11/6 - London, UK @ Scala
11/7 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
11/9 - Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender
11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
11/20 - Haminton, ON @ Mills Hardware
11/21 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
11/22 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre
11/23 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
12/7 - Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions
12/27 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
12/28 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
* w/ Cherry Glazerr
Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz