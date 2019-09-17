Charlotte Day Wilson Share First Single of 2019

Toronto's Charlotte Day Wilson returns today with her first new music of 2019, the stirring and soulful single "Mountains." Charlotte wrote and produced the track earlier this year at the inaugural adidas original: Songs From Scratch Creator Camp in Los Angeles, hosted by L.A.-based label Keep Cool & creative agency Yours Truly. The camp united a diverse group of artists, producers, songwriters, and musicians, resulting in Charlotte working on "Mountains" alongside a few significant collaborators - D'Mile provided additional production, Daniel Caesarcontributed background vocals, and the song was co-written with the legendary Babyface. The single is being released independently on Charlotte's own imprint Stone Woman Music. "Mountains" will also appear on Keep Cool & Yours Truly's Light The Way, a compilation commemorating the first annual Creator Camp (coming via Keep Cool/RCA in 2020).

Charlotte's critically acclaimed EPs CDW and Stone Woman are out now. She is currently at work on her first full-length album.

Last week, Charlotte made her U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Charlotte Day Wilson is a 26-year-old vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto.

With roots ranging from R&B to folk, her soulful, singular voice and timeless sound garnered global attention with the 2016 release of her debut EP CDW, and through her work with friends and collaborators BADBADNOTGOOD, Daniel Caesar and River Tiber. Charlotte returned in 2018 with the poignant EP Stone Woman, a clear statement of intent and a stirring demonstration of Charlotte's power and poise.

After sharing stages with the likes of Angel Olsen, Local Natives, Feist, Haim, and Rhye, Charlotte's first headlining tour in 2018 sold out in major markets across North America and Europe. Her music has received universal acclaim from NPR, Pitchfork, The Fader, Billboard, Spin, and many others, and her songs have received over 50 million streams across all platforms.

Both CDW and Stone Woman were longlisted for Canada's renowned Polaris Music Prize, and in 2019 Stone Woman was honored with a Juno Award nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. Charlotte's anthemic single "Work" has been featured in Apple's Shot on iPhone 7 commercial as well as TV shows like HBO's Euphoria and Netflix's Grace & Frankie. In 2018, Charlotte and director Fantavious Fritz won the Prism Prize for the "Work" music video and used the prize money to create the Work Film Grant, a $10,000 grant for Canadian female and gender non-binary filmmakers.





