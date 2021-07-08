Charlotte Cardin & Lubalin Debut on 'Phoenix (Reprise)'

Globally-acclaimed singer/songwriter Charlotte Cardin has teamed up with viral artist/producer Lubalin for "Phoenix (Reprise)," a reimagined duet version of the title track off her critically acclaimed debut album. The duo, who co-wrote the original version of "Phoenix" nearly a year ago, reunited to tease the collaboration last week via TikTok.

Praised by HYPEBAE for its "rippling melodies" and "stunningly raw vocals," Cardin's debut album Phoenix held the #1 spot in Canada for two weeks and has amassed over 30 million global streams to date. The stunning 13-track collection also features stand-out singles "Anyone Who Loves Me," "Sad Girl," "Passive Aggressive," "Daddy" & "Meaningless" - all of which marked the first music following a near-two year hiatus from the Montreal-based artist. The release was further celebrated an elaborate and immersive ticketed livestream performance, "The Phoenix Experience," with select videos now available to view via Cardin's YouTube channel (watch here).

Guided by instinct and gifted with a seismic voice, Cardin pens personal anthems about life and love without filter. Following the success of her Big Boy EP across Canada, she made waves worldwide with her major label and US debut Main Girl EP in 2017 and has amassed over 200 million career streams worldwide. Featuring the standout title track and breakthrough "Dirty Dirty," Main Girl quickly gained critical acclaim from the likes of The FADER, Harper's BAZAAR, Interview, NYLON, PAPER, W Magazine & more. The release simultaneously sparked a whirlwind two-year journey around the globe that saw Cardin support the likes of Nick Murphy and BØRNS, in addition to selling out headline shows on multiple continents and gracing the stages of festivals such as Bonnaroo, Osheaga & Festival d'Été de Québec (as a special guest of Sting and Peter Gabriel).

Canadian artist/producer Lubalin exploded onto the scene with his viral "Internet Drama" TikTok series, earning over 27 million likes and 3 million followers on the platform. He has since performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and been featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Tonight, Complex, Buzzfeed, The Guardian and more.

