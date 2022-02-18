Charlie Puth Releases Acoustic Version of Hit New Song 'Light Switch'

GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer, Charlie Puth, today released an acoustic version of his hit new song, "Light Switch."

The striking new acoustic guitar version of the track that features Charlie's signature falsetto and follows the release of his most successful career debut for a song to date. "Light Switch" hit #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart upon release and is currently exploding up the charts, hitting the Top 40 US chart at #15 this week and #13 at HOT AC as well.

The critics have also raved about the song, with Billboard declaring, '"Light Switch" possesses a dreamy '80s sheen and a ton of Puth's personal touches, from lip-smacking ad-libs to hooks nestled into bigger hooks, making for both a breathtaking pop fantasia and welcome return.' iHeart Radio says, "Before hitting play on Charlie Puth's new single, 'Light Switch,' know that this funky, upbeat track will likely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Maybe even tomorrow, too. Don't say we didn't warn you.' Uproxx notes that 'Light Switch' is "...a sun-soaked and upbeat tune which shows off his knack for writing carefree love songs."

After teasing clips of the song for months to his more than 15 million fans on TikTok, the official music video for "Light Switch" has now racked up nearly 30 million views upon its release. "Light Switch" is the first new song to be released from Puth's upcoming new album, CHARLIE, via Atlantic Records.

Charlie was also recently featured alongside Megan Thee Stallion in FRITO LAY'S new "FLAMIN' HOT" SUPER BOWL spot which sees Megan transformed into a fiery songbird while Puth voices a beatboxing fox.

Listen to the new acoustic version here: