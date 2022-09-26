Charlie Puth Expands 'One Night Only' Tour With European Dates

Charlie Puth is bringing his forthcoming 'One Night Only' tour to Europe this winter. The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer expands his previously announced North American leg in support of his third studio album, CHARLIE, due October 7th via Atlantic Records. Pre-order here.

Produced by Live Nation, the run of intimate underplay shows will first kick off with eight dates across North America before making his way to the London Coliseum on November 28th and wrapping at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on December 6th.

Tickets for the European dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30th at 12PM local time. To access artist presale and find all full tour ticket details head here.

With the 'One Night Only' tour, Puth welcomes fans around the world up close and personal as he shares his greatest hits and his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Despite being weeks out from its' release, CHARLIE, has already surpassed one billion global streams with the help of latest releases "I Don't Think That I Like Her," "Smells Like Me," "That's Hilarious," "Light Switch" and current single "Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS] which has garnered over 400 million streams alone and stands as Puth's most successful chart debut to date.

Puth has taken to TikTok to tease the final track before the release of the full album, "Charlie Be Quiet," due this Friday, September 30th. Pre-save here.

'One Night Only' Tour Dates

10/23/22 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 - Toronto, ON, CAN - Massey Hall

10/29/22 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

10/31/22 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/28/22 - London, UK - London Coliseum

12/1/22 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel

12/4/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Royal Theatre Carré

12/6/22 - Berlin, DE - Theater am Potsdamer Platz

Charlie Puth has proven to be one of industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was RIAA Certified Gold only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide.

Puth's 2020 collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope" Remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard "Adult Pop Songs" chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for "Top Collaboration."

Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's record-breaking single, "Stay," which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits - spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart. Puth is currently gearing up to release his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE, due October 7th via Atlantic Records.