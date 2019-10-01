Charlie Puth Drops New Track 'Cheating On You'

Multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has unveiled his third new release of the year, "Cheating On You" - available now via Atlantic Records alongside a Tyler Yee-directed video companion. Self-produced and penned alongside J Kash, the track features a smooth throwback sound paired perfectly with Puth's soaring vocals.

Watch the video below!

"Cheating On You" follows the release of Puth's official new single "Mother," which was deemed a "catchy hit" and "anthem for rebellious teenage love" by PEOPLE, in addition to quickly amassing over 9.7 million streams and 7 million video views in under three weeks. Meanwhile, September's explosive release "I Warned Myself" was deemed "sensational" and "classic Puth in every regard" by The FADER, currently boasting over 34 million streams and 18 million video views.

The trilogy of "Cheating On You," "Mother" and "I Warned Myself" mark the first new releases from Puth since his 2018 GRAMMY nominated sophomore album Voicenotes. Debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200, the album received an RIAA gold certification within four days of release and claims over 3.3 billion of Puth's collective 7 billion global streams via 4x-platinum #1 Top 40 smash "Attention," platinum follow-up "How Long" & gold certified singles "The Way I Am" and "Done For Me." The album was supported by Puth's widely successful headline Voicenotes Tour, which saw sold-out shows across North America and Asia.

Puth fully exploded onto the music scene in 2015 as the songwriter, producer and featured vocalist on Wiz Khalifa's 3x-GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated single "See You Again." One of the decade's biggest releases, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, became the best-selling song of the year, and boasts a diamond RIAA certification. Soon after followed the release of Puth's debut platinum certified album Nine Track Mind, which included 4x-platinum hits "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "One Call Away" and 3x-platinum "Marvin Gaye."

Having quickly proven to be one of music's most in-demand collaborators, Puth has lent his songwriting and production talent to artists such as Katy Perry ("Small Talk"), 5 Seconds of Summer ("Easier"), Maroon 5 ("Lips On You"), Michael Bublé ("Love You Anymore") and more.





