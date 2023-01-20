Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'

Charlie Cunningham is a truly under-the-radar success story. Having headlined London's iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall and becoming a regular fixture at Europe's most prestigious concert halls, Charlie's expressive voice, mellifluous melodies and timeless songwriting has connected with fans across the globe, leading to over half a billion streams to date.

Now Charlie shares his new single ahead of the March 31st release of his anticipated third album 'Frame'.

'Bird's Eye View' is representative of the unadorned meditative beauty that has become a hallmark of Charlie's songwriting, his hushed vocal delivery and spacious production creating an escapist, hymnal ambience. It's an atmosphere that's in tune with the song's themes, as Charlie's plaintive, poetic lyrics reflect upon spirituality and loss. The song weaves positivity from its sorrow, with the acknowledgement that the memories that a person leaves after their passing will, in time, bring comfort to those who are left behind.

Charlie says, "'Bird's Eye View' relates to my grandmother who died shortly after her hundredth birthday, just before the pandemic. She had a strong connection to her faith and as a child, through our close relationship, so did I. However, for me, that faith has waned and changed shape over the years.

This manifestation of faith - whatever it is - lives on in me through my connection to her memory, distilled as a fragment of my personality. I'm grateful it's there. Her loss sparked a reconnection to that childhood relationship I had with it, albeit momentarily. It was comforting. This is a hopeful song."

