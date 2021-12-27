Charli XCX, PinkPantheress & Release DJ Mixes For Apple Music

To ring in the new year, Apple Music has launched a series of 24 exclusive DJ mixes from a diverse array of artists including Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, DJ Drama, Illenuium, Just Blaze, and more. The mixes come to Apple Music from over 12 countries and span an array of musical styles, including dance, electronic, pop, hip-hop, Latin, and more.

Charli XCX tells Apple Music: "In this set, I mix up a lot of amazing songs that really heavily influenced my upcoming album 'CRASH'. Songs from Janet, Prince, Cameo, Mariah Carey-just songs that have a retro sort of rhythmic feel to them. Songs with incredible snare drums often, and songs that make you want to dance."

"These are my favorite dance tracks-and tracks in general," PinkPantheress shares with Apple Music. "I've got a lot of my favorite artists in here, which I hope you appreciate and feel that you can dance to. Music from the likes of Aitch, Kelela, and KAYTRANADA. I love these artists because I feel that they are truly individuals who are heavily rotated in both my playlists and everybody else's. Kelela is my Ethiopian East African queen, and her music has influenced me in ways which I can't even describe. KAYTRANADA is the same-been my favorite producer for a long time. And Aitch is just a legend over here in the UK and deserves to be worldwide."

Anz tells Apple Music: "This mix is a really small selection of some of my favorite tracks from this year. Lots of UK garage, lots of electro, breakbeat, hardcore-just various bits and bobs to get you in the mood for a big one. We have music from the likes of UNIIQU3, Jubilee, and a few of the tracks I've released this year too. Thank you so much for rolling with me."

The exclusive DJ mixes are now available to stream on-demand on Apple Music HERE. Additionally, on December 31st Apple Music 1 will broadcast each of the 24 exclusive DJ mixes back-to-back to close out 2021 and ring in the new year and Apple Music Hits will play out a selection of mixes from in-house talent including DJ Spinna (6pm PT), Kenny Dope (10pm PT), Stretch and Bobbito (8pm PT), as well as Just Blaze (5pm PT).

Explore the full set of mixes here.

DJ Mixes

Charli XCX

PinkPantheress

LP Giobbi

Anz

DJ Nobu

Jasmine Infiniti

Kitty Ca$h

Natasha Diggs

DJ Drama

Marco Acevedo

TAYHANA

Major League DJz

Kampire

Arjun Vagale

Kedr Livanskiy

Just Blaze

Sama' Abdulhadi

Zane Lowe

Total Freedom

Omar S

Pabllo Vittar

Alison Wonderland

Illenium

Fred again..

Patrick Topping