Charley Crockett Releases 'Wreck Me' Video

Country singer Charley Crockett has released the video for "Wreck Me" from his latest album, Welcome To Hard Times. The song and video have an old-fashioned feel of country Inspired by the spaghetti western-style music of the 1950s and '60s.



In the video, Crockett is singing into a phone as if he is telling the lyrics of the song to a specific person. The guitars on the wall behind him and the filter used in the video make the image complement the vintage feel of the tune. Along with the video comes the opening of the 'Welcome To Hard Times Fan-Club Hotline', where fans can call 512-380-1890 to receive a surprise audio-treat from Charley, and possibly speak to the man himself.



"I really just wanted to make simple videos like you might've seen on regional country music television programs in the 50s and 60s," says Charley of the video. "Actually Skeeter Davis famously sang into a rotary phone on Country Style USA early in her career and the effect it had on me basically turned into this particular video. We get a lot of the most important news of our lives on a phone, or at least we used to."



Crockett is no stranger to hard times. In early January 2019, while at a routine doctor's checkup. Crockett was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition, as well as Aortic Valve disease, and he had to immediately undergo life-saving heart surgery. Crockett believes that this experience inspired him to make the record that he truly wanted. Crockett stated, "I look at that scar and all I can think about is the limited amount of time I've got left, I wanted to make an album that would try to reclaim the conversation about country music."

Crockett's wish has come true as his album has been critically acclaimed by NPR, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Consequence of Sound, and Brooklyn Vegan while climbing the Americana radio charts. The definitive young voice of country can also be seen on billboards in Times Square & Nashville, looking down to motivate the masses during these troubled times.

Watch the video here:

