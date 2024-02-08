Charles Wesley Godwin Sets Late Night TV Debut on ABC'S JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Charles Wesley Godwin will make his late night TV debut this Monday, Feb. 12 when he and his band The Allegheny High perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT.

The late-night TV debut is another milestone for Godwin, who released his acclaimed Big Loud Records debut Family Ties last year. Godwin will open 12 dates on Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Stadium Tour, and will also make his Bonnaroo and Stagecoach debuts this summer.

He'll play a number of additional festivals throughout 2024, and will embark on his own headline tour dates, many of which are already sold out. As The Tennessean noted after Godwin's sold-out two-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium back in December, “in 2022, Charles Wesley Godwin began playing shows for crowds 25 times bigger than they were in years prior. At the end of 2024, he'll be playing for crowds 30 times larger than that.”

ABOUT CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN

West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic, country-folk music that's as stunning and ruggedly raw as his homeland. It's Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwin's sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone. Digging into the weeds of his life and returning to the foundation it was built upon, Godwin's 19-track third studio album Family Ties is out now, his first-ever major label release following independent albums How the Mighty Fall and Seneca.

A road warrior backed by his lauded players The Allegheny High, Godwin ended 2023 headlining nationwide, including a sold-out double header at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This year, Godwin headlines again, alongside support dates opening stadiums for Luke Combs on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour and major festival appearances at Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Under The Big Sky, and more.