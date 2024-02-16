Charles Wesley Godwin Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session

Charles Wesley Godwin is treating fans worldwide to three new performance tracks with an all-new, exclusive Apple Music Sessions.

Godwin and his band the Allegheny High dive into reimagined versions of two standouts from his Big Loud Records debut Family Ties (“Cue Country Roads” and “Family Ties”), as well as a dramatic take on Bruce Springsteen's “Youngstown.” Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio.

Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.