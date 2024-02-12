Chameleons Announce Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Pioneering post/punk band - CHAMELEONS - will be embarking on one of their biggest UK tours in decades this Winter.



Formed in Greater Manchester in 1981 by singer and bassist Mark Burgess, Chameleons have remained one of the city's most revered bands among musos ever since their inception. With notable fans including the likes of Noel Gallgher to Interpol, The Charlatans to Moby, their music has been passed down through the generations like an elixir of eternal inspiration. And here in 2024, a growing fandom of their immense canon sees Chameleons finding immortality as something of a cult phenomenon.



With their dedicated advocates finding awe in the “sonic cathedrals” in which they have constructed over the past four decades, Chameleons have released four iconic studio albums (‘Script of the Bridge' (1983), ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically'(1985), ‘Strange Times'(1986) and latterly ‘Why Call It Anything' (2001)), plus many Peel sessions, live records, compilations and an EP (‘Tony Fletcher Walked on Water.... La La La La La-La La-La-La' (1990)). Shimmering, shadowy, and shrouded in deepest mysteries, their distinctive and towering post-punk songs sound as vital today as the moment they were built.



Acknowledging their supporters with an annual homecoming every December for the last nine years, a typically breathtaking pre-Christmas celebration of their music entitled ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is', demand for the Chameleons on the live stage has surged to all time high. And with word spreading across the UK, in 2024, the band are set to embark on their biggest UK tour in decades.



Venturing beyond their native Manchester this December, Chameleons will be sizing up venues in Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle, not to mention a momentous appearance at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, as they look to extend their annual celebrations nationwide.



With something special up their sleeves as ever for their loyal hometown following, Chameleons will this year be hosting ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is' 2024 from Manchester's Albert Hall. While it will be the 10th consecutive edition of the HIWTHI series, the upcoming show will be the band's first ever time playing this majestic venue - a guaranteed sell-out.



Stepping-up to this tour with an incendiary setlist in mind, expect a broad, career-spanning collection of classics and opalescent deep cuts at these unmissable Chameleons December shows.



Support across the tour will come from Athens-based, Gothic post-punk heirs Vision Video. Very special guests for Mancester and London will also be announced in due course.



With tickets on sale later this week, all dates are listed here as follows:

CHAMELEONS - DECEMBER 2024 TOUR

Friday 6th December 2024 - Marble Factory, Bristol

Saturday 7th December 2024 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

+ Very Special Guests TBA

Thursday 12th December 2024 - Garage, Glasgow

Friday 13th December 2024 - Riverside, Newcastle

Saturday 14th December 2024 - Albert Hall, Manchester

‘Home Is Where The Heart Is 2024'

+ Very Special Guests TBA