Chaka Khan Joins Bombay Bicycle Club on 'Tekken 2'

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club are premiering “Tekken 2,” their very special surprise collaboration with the queen of funk and R&B, Chaka Khan. The track is the final track to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming new album, My Big Day, coming next Friday, October 20 via AWAL.
“Tekken 2” was written by frontman Jack Steadman at the band’s own London studio. Jack was eager to share the song with global legend Chaka Khan, envisioning her as the ultimate feature to elevate the track. She was, in essence, his dream feature.
“After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Chaka said. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”
This led to Jack jetting off to Los Angeles to capture her distinctive vocal line. “Tekken 2” showcases not just the band’s versatile musical prowess, but also their capacity to attract monumental talent spanning various music domains.
Jack on “Tekken 2”: “It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy LA studio giving her singing directions. Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that—it's about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”
Moreover, Bombay Bicycle Club have confirmed a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland for January and February 2024, as well as a huge summer show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park next July. Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, October 25 and on general on-sale at 9:00am on Friday, October 27.
My Big Day features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal, including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, Holly Humberstone and now Chaka Khan.
Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track “Heaven” and Ben Allen who co-produces “Turn The World On.” The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).
January 29—The Telegraph Building—Belfast
January 30—3 Olympia Theatre—Dublin
February 2—O2 Academy—Birmingham
February 3—Centre—Brighton
February 5—Beacon—Bristol
February 6—Rock City—Nottingham
February 8—O2 Academy—Sheffield
February 9—The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA—Norwich
February 10—Corn Exchange—Cambridge
February 12—Barrowland—Glasgow
February 15—O2 City Hall—Newcastle
February 16—O2 Apollo—Manchester
February 18—Great Hall—Cardiff
July 12—Alexandra Palace Park—London
October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck) SOLD OUT
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records) *matinee SOLD OUT
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records) SOLD OUT
October 20—Rough Trade East, London *lunchtime show SOLD OUT
October 20—Rough Trade East, London SOLD OUT
October 21—HMV, Portsmouth *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl) SOLD OUT
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT
October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade) SOLD OUT
October 23—Badlands Records—Cheltenham *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV) SOLD OUT
October 24—Bear Tree—Sheffield *matinee acoustic performance
October 24—Jacaranda Records—Liverpool *in-store signing
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records) SOLD OUT
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records) *early show SOLD OUT
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records) SOLD OUT
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records) SOLD OUT
October 31—Golden Discs—Dublin *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT
November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam
Photo Credit: Tom Oxley
