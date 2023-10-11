Chaka Khan Joins Bombay Bicycle Club on 'Tekken 2'

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club are premiering “Tekken 2,” their very special surprise collaboration with the queen of funk and R&B, Chaka Khan. The track is the final track to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming new album, My Big Day, coming next Friday, October 20 via AWAL.

“Tekken 2” was written by frontman Jack Steadman at the band’s own London studio. Jack was eager to share the song with global legend Chaka Khan, envisioning her as the ultimate feature to elevate the track. She was, in essence, his dream feature.

“After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Chaka said. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

This led to Jack jetting off to Los Angeles to capture her distinctive vocal line. “Tekken 2” showcases not just the band’s versatile musical prowess, but also their capacity to attract monumental talent spanning various music domains.

Jack on “Tekken 2”: “It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy LA studio giving her singing directions. Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that—it's about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

Moreover, Bombay Bicycle Club have confirmed a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland for January and February 2024, as well as a huge summer show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park next July. Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, October 25 and on general on-sale at 9:00am on Friday, October 27.

My Big Day features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal, including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, Holly Humberstone and now Chaka Khan.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track “Heaven” and Ben Allen who co-produces “Turn The World On.” The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

2024 UK & Ireland Tour

January 29—The Telegraph Building—Belfast

January 30—3 Olympia Theatre—Dublin

February 2—O2 Academy—Birmingham

February 3—Centre—Brighton

February 5—Beacon—Bristol

February 6—Rock City—Nottingham

February 8—O2 Academy—Sheffield

February 9—The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA—Norwich

February 10—Corn Exchange—Cambridge

February 12—Barrowland—Glasgow

February 15—O2 City Hall—Newcastle

February 16—O2 Apollo—Manchester

February 18—Great Hall—Cardiff

July 12—Alexandra Palace Park—London

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)

October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck) SOLD OUT

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records) *matinee SOLD OUT

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records) SOLD OUT

October 20—Rough Trade East, London *lunchtime show SOLD OUT

October 20—Rough Trade East, London SOLD OUT

October 21—HMV, Portsmouth *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT

October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl) SOLD OUT

October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT

October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade) SOLD OUT

October 23—Badlands Records—Cheltenham *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT

October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV) SOLD OUT

October 24—Bear Tree—Sheffield *matinee acoustic performance

October 24—Jacaranda Records—Liverpool *in-store signing

October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records) SOLD OUT

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records) *early show SOLD OUT

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records) SOLD OUT

October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records) SOLD OUT

October 31—Golden Discs—Dublin *matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT

European Headline Tour

November 13—Riviera—Madrid

November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona

November 16—Alcatraz, Milan

November 17—Tonhalle—Munich

November 18—Docks—Lausanne

November 19—Docks—Hamburg

November 21—Trabendo—Paris

November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin

November 23—Progresja—Warsaw

November 25—De Roma—Antwerp

November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam

November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photo Credit: Tom Oxley