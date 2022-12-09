Chad Tepper & Lit Collab On New Single '777'
The single was released alongside a new music video.
Charismatic LA artist Chad Tepper unveils his latest collaboration with iconic 90's alt-band, Lit. Combining their talents for a romantic new single, "777", they give a retro style love song a modern update pairing distorted guitars with a rockabilly swing.
The sweet melody culminates into a catchy hook with earnest lyrics referring to the number 777, which represents divine intervention and good luck.
Swapping charming one liners Chad and Lit front man, Ajay Popoff, sing the praises of a new partner who pulls them out of a bad situation and into a permanent state of bliss, with Tepper saying it feels like "winning the lottery."
"I wanted to write a song about someone that took me from the worst place in my life to the best place in my life," Tepper explains. "It's a feeling that I hope everyone gets at some point in their lives."
Over the years Chad has achieved dream collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes, with "777" marking yet another highlight of his career. "I grew up looking up to Lit so when we got in the studio it felt surreal. Those guys are like big brothers or uncles at this point and I'm just thankful to have their support."
Lit members Ajay and Jeremy Popoff go on to say, "We hit it off with Chad right outta the gate! He's one of the most authentic and transparent humans we've met. "777" is just one of the layers to his story and we are stoked to be a part of this song with him!"
About Chad Tepper:
Since hitting the studio for the first time four years ago, the singer is proving to be our generation's next authentic rock star. The effortlessly grunge quality of his voice, combined with an all or nothing mindset and flair for storytelling, finds him equipped with the tools he needs for a fruitful career.
Already seeing streams in the millions - over 15 million this past year alone - his talents have been recognized by industry majors such as Apple 1, Spotify, Lyrical Lemonade, KROQ among others.
About Lit:
Lit consists of brothers Ajay [vocals] and Jeremy Popoff [guitar], Kevin Baldes [bass], and Taylor Carroll [drums]. Just as the nineties dissolved into the 21st century, Lit charged up rock 'n' roll with uncompromising punk energy and a power pop punch.
However, the Orange County-born band left an imprint on popular culture that only fissured wider over the years like a California fault line. Who could forget the immortal lyric, "Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk?"
Twenty-plus years after its initial release, the Billboard Music Award-winning "My Own Worst Enemy" not only went double-platinum, but Post Malone also covered it on Instagram Live as did Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show.
Further speaking to their enduring influence, they've inspired think pieces by everyone from American Songwriter to Kerrang! , while Consequence of Sound named them one of the "100 Best Pop Punk Bands."
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!