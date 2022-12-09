Chad Tepper & Lit Collab On New Single '777'

Charismatic LA artist Chad Tepper unveils his latest collaboration with iconic 90's alt-band, Lit. Combining their talents for a romantic new single, "777", they give a retro style love song a modern update pairing distorted guitars with a rockabilly swing.

The sweet melody culminates into a catchy hook with earnest lyrics referring to the number 777, which represents divine intervention and good luck.

Swapping charming one liners Chad and Lit front man, Ajay Popoff, sing the praises of a new partner who pulls them out of a bad situation and into a permanent state of bliss, with Tepper saying it feels like "winning the lottery."

"I wanted to write a song about someone that took me from the worst place in my life to the best place in my life," Tepper explains. "It's a feeling that I hope everyone gets at some point in their lives."

Over the years Chad has achieved dream collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes, with "777" marking yet another highlight of his career. "I grew up looking up to Lit so when we got in the studio it felt surreal. Those guys are like big brothers or uncles at this point and I'm just thankful to have their support."

Lit members Ajay and Jeremy Popoff go on to say, "We hit it off with Chad right outta the gate! He's one of the most authentic and transparent humans we've met. "777" is just one of the layers to his story and we are stoked to be a part of this song with him!"

About Chad Tepper:

Since hitting the studio for the first time four years ago, the singer is proving to be our generation's next authentic rock star. The effortlessly grunge quality of his voice, combined with an all or nothing mindset and flair for storytelling, finds him equipped with the tools he needs for a fruitful career.

Already seeing streams in the millions - over 15 million this past year alone - his talents have been recognized by industry majors such as Apple 1, Spotify, Lyrical Lemonade, KROQ among others.

About Lit:

Lit consists of brothers Ajay [vocals] and Jeremy Popoff [guitar], Kevin Baldes [bass], and Taylor Carroll [drums]. Just as the nineties dissolved into the 21st century, Lit charged up rock 'n' roll with uncompromising punk energy and a power pop punch.

However, the Orange County-born band left an imprint on popular culture that only fissured wider over the years like a California fault line. Who could forget the immortal lyric, "Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk?"

Twenty-plus years after its initial release, the Billboard Music Award-winning "My Own Worst Enemy" not only went double-platinum, but Post Malone also covered it on Instagram Live as did Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show.

Further speaking to their enduring influence, they've inspired think pieces by everyone from American Songwriter to Kerrang! , while Consequence of Sound named them one of the "100 Best Pop Punk Bands."

Watch the new music video here: