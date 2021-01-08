Chad Lawson Covers Billie Eilish's 'when the party's over'

Pianist and composer Chad Lawson shares his cover of Billie Eilish's song "When the Party's Over" today; listen/watch below. The track is Lawson's first release since he shared his album You Finally Knew last fall; check it out HERE.

"A great song is a great song no matter the genre or instrument," says Lawson. "When I first heard this track, I was geeking how FINNEAS crafted such a unique melody based on his chordal theme; so creative. Add Billie's unabashed vulnerability to the mix and you have the artistic marriage of head & heart. I knew this song would resonate with just a piano."

With You Finally Knew, Lawson sought to create an album that would be "an invitation for self-reflection." Overwhelmed by the number of people reaching out to express how his music has helped them through difficult times-especially during the pandemic-he launched a new podcast, Calm it Down. Passionate about how music can help people, reduce stress levels and improve emotional health, the podcast seemed to be the next logical step and a great way of connecting with and helping his audience. Live across all DSPs, new episodes are released every Tuesday. Calm it Down is now nominated for an iHeart Radio Podcast award. The virtual awards show will be broadcast across streaming platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations on January 21.

A former jazz musician who spent two years touring stadiums as part of Julio Iglesias' live band, Chad Lawson began his solo career in 2009 when the stress took a toll on his own health. He wrote his debut solo piano album, Set On A Hill, while suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that had left him bedridden. In 2011, his album The Piano attracted mainstream media attention in the US. Two years later, Chad repeated the feat with The Bach Variations. Today, Lawson has racked up millions of streams across platforms and is a staple of some of the world's most popular playlists, introducing new generations to classical music with contemporary techniques and modern-day interpretations.

