Cayucas Debuts Single 'Malibu '79 Long'

Today, LA duo Cayucas have released new single "Malibu '79 Long" off their forthcoming album Blue Summer due out September 25 on Park The Van. Premiered by American Songwriter, buoyant vocal harmonies play over the song's bouncy, Rockabilly-indebted instrumentation. Paying homage to their musical heroes, Zach Yudin shares, "Being obsessed with all things Beach Boys, I built this song with Pet Sounds & Smile in mind. Tempo changes, key changes, instrumentation. I had the piano chords lodged in the back of my head for literally 7-8 years, I would play those chords whenever I sat at a piano but never turned it into a song. When Ben heard the chorus for the first time & said 'can you cut off the last line.' My reaction was kinda like "huh?" but he was right. I deleted the last line of the chorus & it flowed better. It's a trick we learned from Dennis Herring (producer) just cut it off when it gets boring."



Recent single "Yeah Yeah Yeah" debuted at #1 @ SubModern Tracks and plays on KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic and SiriusXM Alt Nation. The serotonin boosting, summery track has also been added to Apple Music "Alternative" and "New In Indie" playlists as well as Spotify "New Music Friday" (France), "Indie Highlights", and "Lemonade" playlists.



A return to musical roots is a time-honored tradition for many established artists who have endured for the better part of a decade."We had this mantra: Back to the beach. That kickstarted the creative process. For the first time in a while that idea felt really fresh and exciting; let's go back to what really worked for us as songwriters and felt special, and what was most authentic for who we are as artists," says Zach.

Photo Credit: Cara Robbins

