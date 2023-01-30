Cavetown Teams up With Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and Grentperez for 'Bittersweet Daze' U.S. Headline Tour

Multi-RIAA Platinum and Gold certified singer/songwriter and producer Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, will team up with fellow artists mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez for his U.S. headline tour, "Bittersweet Daze" this summer. Tickets will go on sale February 3rd at 12 PM EST HERE, with $1 from every ticket sold benefiting the This Is Home Project.

"Bittersweet Daze" presents an opportunity for fans to see all of their favorite artists in one night, hand picked by Skinner. As close collaborators and friends of Skinner over the years, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez will all take the stage for the special 12-date tour, which kicks off on July 20th at Los Angeles' iconic Greek Theatre and concludes on August 5th at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA.

The upcoming tour marks Cavetown's first tour stateside since Spring 2022 and is in support of his highly praised Fall 2022 album, worm food. The first full length album since 2020's Sleepyhead, Cavetown delivers his most elaborately realized body of work to date on worm food, shaping his idiosyncratic storytelling into songs that ultimately give voice to our own most intimate emotions. As with all his output, Skinner produced the album on his own at his home studio, holing up in his garage and infusing his understated alt-pop with a powerful new vitality.

In addition to the album, Skinner announced the formation of the This Is Home Project in October. The foundation's aim is to donate to various organizations, including Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project (BLMP), True Colors United,and Stonewall, to empower and support LGBTQ+ youth.

On January 11th, Cavetown and fellow bedroom-pop and DIY musicians performed at the first annual This Is Home Project Benefit Show in New York City including mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, and more. All proceeds were donated to New Alternatives, a New York City charity focused on ending homelessness for LGBTQIA+ youth.

With over 50,000 tickets purchased on his U.S. tour this past Spring, Skinner sold out venues across the country including the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Terminal 5 in New York City. He recently concluded a headline tour in Europe and the UK, including selling out his largest headline show to date in London at the Eventim Apollo, with over 5,000 fans attending.

UPCOMING CAVETOWN TOUR DATES

7/20 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

7/21 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open - San Diego, CA

7/23 - Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

7/25 - Saltair - Magna, UT

7/26 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

7/28 - St. Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

7/29 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

7/30 - Rock The Ruins - Indianapolis, IL

8/1 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

8/3 - SummerStage - New York, NY

8/4 - Skyline Stage at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

8/5 - The Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA