Cassadee Pope Shares New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave' Featuring JAX

Cassadee also recently shared the official music video for the song.

By:
GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, is thrilled to share a new version of her latest single, “People That I Love Leave” featuring rising, pop singer-songwriter, JAX. Combined with Cassadee, JAX's captivating vocals breathe new life to the already high-energy track about being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak.

“I’ve been a fan of Jax’s music for a while now. I love everything she stands for,” shares Cassadee. “Her empowering message, bravery, authenticity, and incredible voice is what made me want her featured on this song. I’m so honored she said ‘yes’ and I think she has elevated this song incredibly.”

Originally released in April, “People That I Love Leave” was co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce.

The track was incredibly well received upon its release, garnering the attention of outlets such as Ones to Watch, American Songwriter, Rock Sound, idobi Radio, All Punked Up, The Honey Pop and more. 

Cassadee also recently shared the official music video for the song. Directed by Ed Pryor (Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty), the video finds Cassadee in an all-too-relatable scenario of self-sabotaging your relationships time and time again because of past heartbreak. 

Always paving her own path in the industry since the beginning of her career, Cassadee begins a new chapter in her musical journey with “People That I Love Leave.” Having started her career as the frontwoman of beloved, pop-punk band, Hey Monday, “People That I Love Leave” marks a return to form for Cassadee.

“This next project has an authenticity that I’ve never been able to tap into before now,” she shares. “Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home.”



