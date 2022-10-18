Casmalia & Sean Lafayette Share New Single 'Escape From You'

San Diego-based DJ, producer, and live-vocalist Casmalia returns to the release radar with her new collaborative endeavor, 'Escape From You', with Sean Lafayette.

The latest from the multi-faceted talent follows her February-released original production 'Tethered', as well as her May-released track 'Makes Sense', featured on Night Bass Freshman Vol7. Known for mainly playing original songs in her sets and singing over her productions live, Casmalia injects her unique sound design into each of her records. 'Escape From You' is out now via IN/ROTATION.

'Escape From You' is a vibrant offering that audibly boasts a propelling four-on-the-floor tone, perfectly paired with a rich, sultry vocal cut. The track kicks off with a pulsating bassline and percussive elements, quickly followed by Casmalia's enthralling vocals. A rising tension is slowly built, before unleashing an infectious beat drop revealing a reverberating bassline accompanied by a pitched-down vocal chop on loop.

Oozing with atmospheric energy unlike anything heard before, the track encapsulates the ears, transporting listeners to a euphoric soundscape. Serving as a stellar addition to her blossoming discography, 'Escape From You' oozes with an unquenchable groove, featuring all the best that house music has to offer as a genre.

2022 has been nothing short of exciting for the multifaceted talent, releasing a handful of original productions and stepping behind the decks at notable festivals including Firefly, Dancefestopia, and Same Same But Different. 'Escape From You' is a premier example of Casmalia's unique production technique and infectious sound design, offering listeners a taste of what the rising talent has planned next. Preparing to enter the next chapter of her musical career in 2022, Casmalia leaves fans eagerly waiting for new music as she prepares to drop a slew of releases later this year.

Hailing from San Diego, California, DJ, producer and live-vocalist Casmalia has taken the West Coast music scene by storm. A classically trained musician with a degree in audio engineering, Casmalia has been consistently churning out four-on-the-floor weapons since her freshman EP in 2017 with Hood Politics Records, and has since released on some of the industry's most coveted labels, including Insomniac Records, mau5trap, Night Bass, Box of Cats, IN/ROTATION, My Techno Weighs A Ton, Space Yacht, House of Hustle and more.

Heavily influenced by disco, Detroit-style techno and 90's hip hop, her sound can be described as bass-heavy with detailed percussion and can range in style from minimal to melodic. Named one of "2022's Artists to Watch" by both Nightenjin and EDM Identity, Her releases have seen support from David Guetta, Claude VonStroke, AC Slater, Green Velvet, Steve Darko, Kyle Watson, and many more across both the EDM and tech house worlds.

Equally at home in an underground warehouse as she is on the main stage at a festival, Casmalia has performed at world class venues all over the country. She has graced the stages of major festivals such as Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Firefly, Groove Cruise, Beyond Wonderland, Northern Nights, Dancefestopia and more as well as legendary venues such as Academy LA, The Midway San Francisco, Bang Bang San Diego, Q Nightclub Seattle, and HB Social Club Honolulu. Known for playing mostly original songs in her sets, as well as singing her original vocals live, Casmalia is undoubtedly one to watch out for.

Listen to the new single here: