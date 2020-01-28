Casey Abrams of Post ModernJukebox is Touring Spring 2020

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and American Idol season 10 finalist Casey Abrams, has built a strong following through the years with two album releases (Casey Abrams and Tales From the Gingerbread House). Casey spent the last year touring internationally as part of the renowned collective Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox.

Abrams is heading out on a solo tour this spring! See the dates below.



Casey Abrams was born in Austin, Texas and spent his early years in Chicago, then later moved to California to attend Idyllwild Arts Academy. An extraordinary musician, Abrams studied classical bass, piano, improvisation, music history and participated in numerous jazz ensembles. After graduating, he then studied music at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Since American Idol, Abrams has toured with his fellow season 10 American Idol cast mates, collaborated with Haley Reinhart on the holiday classic, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (A Top 10 iTunes video and Holiday chart debut) and recorded his debut album.

UPCOMING TOUR

3/3/20 - New York, NY

3/4/20 - Pittsburgh, PA

3/5/20 - Norwalk, CT

3/6/20 - Waterville, ME

3/7/20 - Auburn, NY

3/8/20 - Buffalo, NY

3/9/20 - AVAIL

3/10/20 - AVAIL

3/11/20 - Boston, MA

3/12/20 - AVAIL

3/13/20 - Kennet Flash, PA

3/14/20 - Richmond, VA

3/15/20 - Vienna, VA

3/16/20 - AVAIL

3/17/20 - North Bethesda, VA

3/18/20 - AVAIL

3/19/20 - Easton, MD

3/20/20 - Hamden, CT





