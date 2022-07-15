Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cartel Returns with First New Single in Nine Years

Cartel Returns with First New Single in Nine Years

The new single was released alongside a new lyric video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

Alternative rock band Cartel returns today with "17", the band's first new single in nine years. "17" is a bright yet wistful track that regrets the loss of the way things used to be, while recognizing that living in the past can cost the present.

In celebration of the new single, the band has announced a limited edition merch drop. The new shirts will be available today at 12pm ET here.

Cartel will return to the road later this summer on select dates of the Hello Gone Days Tour with Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness. Fans can look forward to hearing the new single live starting August 16th in Pittsburgh, with stops to follow in Baltimore, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, and more. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit here.

Cartel's earnest brand of rock emerged out of Atlanta in 2004 when vocalist Will Pugh, bassist Ryan Roberts, drummer Kevin Sanders, and guitarists Joseph Pepper and Nic Hudson released The Ransom EP.

The seven song collection quickly caught the ear of the California-based Militia Group, who signed the band and re-released the EP. Cartel then went to work on their debut full-length; Chroma was released in 2005 and cracked into the Billboard Top 200, garnering widespread attention and earning airtime on MTV with the music video for "Honestly".

Cartel inked a deal with major label Epic in early 2006 and spent the majority of the year touring including earning a spot on the 2006 Vans Warped Tour as well as opening for acts like New Found Glory and the Starting Line.

Cartel's self-titled sophomore album was released in 2007 and featured lead single "Lose It". It debuted at number 20 on the Billboard charts, selling nearly 30,000 copies in its first week.

During the year that followed, Cartel made the jump to venerable post-grunge label Wind-Up Records. They soon began working on their third album, Cycles, which was released in 2009. Cartel's most recent album, Collider, was independently released 2012.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Tour Dates

Aug 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Aug 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
Aug 19 - Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park
Aug 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Aug 24 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Aug 25 - Houston, TX @ The Rustic Headline Show
Aug 26 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
Aug 27 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!