Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cartel Debuts New Single 'The End'

Cartel Debuts New Single 'The End'

The band has also been added to the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise, a four day trip celebrating all things emo.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 19, 2022  

Alternative rock band Cartel is excited to share "The End", out now via Field Day Records. Whereas recent single "17" saw the band looking back on days gone by, "The End" sees them moving towards a brighter future: "It's the end of my days without you / It's the end of my days alone"

Cartel are currently on the road performing on select dates of the Hello Gone Days Tour with Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness. The band has also been added to the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, a four day trip celebrating all things emo.

Travelers will embark from Los Angeles on November 8th and can look forward to performances by Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, Plain White T's, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit here.

Cartel's earnest brand of rock emerged out of Atlanta in 2004 when vocalist Will Pugh, bassist Ryan Roberts, drummer Kevin Sanders, and guitarists Joseph Pepper and Nic Hudson released The Ransom EP.

The seven song collection quickly caught the ear of the California-based Militia Group, who signed the band and re-released the EP. Cartel then went to work on their debut full-length; Chroma was released in 2005 and cracked into the Billboard Top 200, garnering widespread attention and earning airtime on MTV with the music video for "Honestly".

Cartel inked a deal with major label Epic in early 2006 and spent the majority of the year touring including earning a spot on the 2006 Vans Warped Tour as well as opening for acts like New Found Glory and the Starting Line.

Cartel's self-titled sophomore album was released in 2007 and featured lead single "Lose It". It debuted at number 20 on the Billboard charts, selling nearly 30,000 copies in its first week.

During the year that followed, Cartel made the jump to venerable post-grunge label Wind-Up Records. They soon began working on their third album, Cycles, which was released in 2009. Cartel's most recent album, Collider, was independently released 2012.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Aug 19 - Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park
Aug 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Aug 24 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Aug 25 - Houston, TX @ The Rustic Headline Show
Aug 26 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
Aug 27 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater




From This Author - Michael Major


Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'
August 19, 2022

Following the recent announcement of UK wide tour, Sam Ryder releases his brand-new single “Somebody,” available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. An amalgamation of soulful flickers and sunny pop flares, “Somebody” explores the euphoric sensation of summer love. Plus, check out tour dates!
CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+
August 19, 2022

The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ has debuted in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming.
Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'
August 19, 2022

Acclaimed artist Andrew Combs has released his new album Sundays via Tone Tree (US)/Loose Records (UK/EU). Recorded entirely in mono, Sundays moves away from the Americana-inflected instrumentation of his previous work and into darker territory, with a sparse, cinematic silence reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman’s films.
Ben Burgess to Release Debut Album in SeptemberBen Burgess to Release Debut Album in September
August 19, 2022

For the award-winning wordsmith, this moment has been a lifetime in the making. Now that he's got his shot, it's safe to say the Texas native capitalized on it, earning his stripes with Big Loud studio wizard and platinum-manufacturer Joey Moi, who produced every track but one. Plus, watch the music video for 'Heartbreak!'
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' RemixesBlack Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' Remixes
August 19, 2022

As the original edit of ‘Don’t You Worry’ continues to roar its way up international music charts, multi-GRAMMY Award winners Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta has unleashed a trilogy of dance floor-focused remixes from Malaa, DJs From Mars, Dubdugz, Mark Ursa and of course, Guetta himself.