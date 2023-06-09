Carrie Underwood to Release 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'

Global superstar Carrie Underwood announces Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), coming out Sept. 22.

Produced by Underwood and David Garcia, the deluxe features six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and her brand-new song out today, “Take Me Out.” Fans can also find limited Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) packages including a special double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more. Physical pre-order of the deluxe album is available HERE.

On her latest country radio tune “Out of That Truck,” Billboard says Underwood’s vocals are “framed by free-spirited, ’90s country-soaked instrumentals. A radio hit contender for sure,” as MusicRow states, “Carrie rocks out on this defiant stomper addressed to an ex. She vows that no matter how hard he tries, he’ll never erase her memory from his truck, because they shared so much in it. A winner.”

For “Take Me Out,” Underwood takes a different tack, smoothly singing “ain’t nothin’ wrong with us; it’s just that sometimes love gets covered up in life” in a tempting appeal to reconnect with a night out.

Also launching today is CARRIE’S COUNTRY, SiriusXM's newest year-round 24/7 channel curated and presented by Underwood. CARRIE’S COUNTRY is a musical journey hand-crafted by country’s iconic rhinestoned superstar. Available now on channel 60, Underwood highlights her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond.

Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more. In addition to Underwood’s own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner also returns this month to her hit production REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Carrie will also join Guns N’ Roses once again this Summer for three stadium dates on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour, including Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB, Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal QE, and GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur.

She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

She ended last year as Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness.

She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021.

Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 10 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and resumes in June.

Her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, and she recently completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Carrie’s exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY launches June 9, and a deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones, featuring six new tracks, will be out September 22.