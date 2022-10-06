Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carrellee To Release LP 'Scale Of Dreams'

Carrellee To Release LP 'Scale Of Dreams'

The new album will be released on November 18.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Carrellee (née Sarah Pray) will release her debut album Scale of Dreams under that moniker on November 18th (Negative Gain Productions.) Carrellee overlays delicately sensual vocals about divorce and desire over a wall of scorched synths and processed tapes.

She had some help crafting her noir synth-pop sound from producer Brett Bullion (Low, Poliça.) During the pandemic, Carrellee turned to the microKORG and Yamaha DX7 synths after finding the folk music she had been doing to fall a bit flat in expressing the personal intensity of the year including going through a divorce with her personal and musical partner.

Carrellee is the newest signing to Negative Gain Productions, a Chicago based label with recent releases from Curse Mackey (Pigface and Thrill Kill Kult), Josie Pace and, Information Society and are very excited to have her join the roster.

"Carrellee comes from an American Singer/ Songwriter background, and brings something new to our stable of artists. Her music is crafted from folk music, but twisted with electronics, and delivered with a bittersweet arrangement of emotions. We knew from the first time hearing her song Morning Sun that she was special. Carrellee is pure talent, and elevates our artist roster. - Micah Skaritka - Negative Gain Records.

While writing new songs for this record, Carrellee started posting weekly demo videos, titled 'The Official Unofficial Synth Series' on social media amassing nearly one million streams on Facebook in 2021.

'Scale Of Dreams' conjures crushed artifacts of desire, with each instrument processed through crumpled and fried analog tape drawing inspiration from 80's new wave icons Cocteau Twins and Kate Bush, as well as a wide variety of Italo disco and synthwave artists. The forthcoming first single 'Morning Sun' came to Carrellee in a dream during her divorce. In the morning she quickly transcribed it from her home studio, and shared the demo video on Facebook where it has received 379K views.

Carrellee grew up in a musical household in Wisconsin. Her dad taught her piano and by age five was learning jazz chords and music theory. She worked at recording studios in Madison and Minneapolis as an intern and then started creating her own music.

She had a few releases under Sarah Pray and also has a folk duo album with her ex-husband Thomas Kivi performing as Kivi & Pray touring through Europe, and much of the US in the style of Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons. During the pandemic and divorce, she wanted to both experiment and return to her roots.

"I am a big fan of female artists like Bjork, Angel Olsen, Fiona Apple, and PJ Harvey, who constantly evolve. I feel more in touch with myself more than ever since the divorce." For her new sound Carrellee enlisted producer Brett Bullion (Low, Bad Bad Hate, Now, Now) to fine tune her songs.




From This Author - Michael Major


Bentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New SingleBentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New Single
October 5, 2022

Despite promises to play nice, Robles and Dillon realized they both had some impeccable break-up credentials to boast. The two quickly channeled their experiences into 2 minutes of pure viral pop-punk IDGAF energy that lends to the likes of Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.” Listen to the new single now!
Disney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next WeekDisney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week
October 5, 2022

The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable “Disney+ Night” full of dazzling performances. The night will feature music from Hamilton, High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, Encanto, Mary Poppins, The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Show, Hercules, and more.
Interview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame StarInterview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
October 5, 2022

Sarah Brightman will be honored with the 2,736th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of her first Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian. BroadwayWorld caught up with Brightman to discuss the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, what to expect from her upcoming Las Vegas concerts, and her thoughts on The Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway.
TVOD Share 'Alien' SingleTVOD Share 'Alien' Single
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn-based experimental disco-punk outfit TVOD (Television Overdose) kicks off a trifecta of new singles with the release of the first track, 'Alien.' A jangly, intergalactic ripper, 'Alien' lurches forward with entrancing synths, distorted vocal stylings, and tight drum sequences. A la Post Animal, it's a psychedelic trip into the vortex.
Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn artist and songwriter BAYLI today returns with her new single ‘act up’ via her own self-titled label. The single arrives with a vibrant video shot in BAYLI’s native NY by director Kimber-Lee Alston. Dressed in the freshest fits, the playful love story sees BAYLI cross the city as she tries to win her girlfriend back.